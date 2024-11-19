Let’s allow Otto Addo to at least finish with the World Cup qualifiers – Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, has called for patience with Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, urging stakeholders to give him more time despite his failure to qualify the national team for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking in an interview with Flashscore, Laryea advocated for the coach to remain in charge at least until the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“I think we should allow him to at least finish the World Cup qualifiers â€“ who knows? Maybe he can qualify. And then after that, we make a decision as a country. So we should give him another opportunity,” Laryea Kingston remarked.

The former midfielder cautioned that making drastic changes to the technical team at this point could spell disaster for Ghana's football ambitions.

“If we change the coach and the technical team and bring new faces, it will be a disaster,” he warned.

Coach Otto Addo has faced significant criticism following Ghana's failure to secure a spot at the next AFCON. Despite the backlash, he has expressed his disappointment but remains resolute, stating he has no intentions of stepping down.

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Executive Council is set to meet on Wednesday, November 20, to determine Addo’s future with the national team.