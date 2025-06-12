Let’s come together to win the FA Cup to ensure Kotoko returns to Africa – Karim Zito urges fans

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has appealed to fans and everyone connected to the club to support the team to win the MTN FA Cup to ensure the club returns to Africa.

The Porcupine Warriors will face off with lower-division side Golden Kick on Sunday, June 15, in the final of this season’s Ghanaian FA Cup.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Coach Karim Zito stressed the importance of winning the final, arguing that this is a big opportunity for the club to compete in Africa, and it must be grabbed.

“What makes Kotoko great is the achievements they have chalked and one of the achievements is the FA Cup. I remember I played and won, and today we are going into it again.

“This is a big opportunity for the entire Kotoko family to come together and rally behind the club to achieve this feat so that we announce Asante Kotoko back to Africa again,” Coach Karim Zito said.

Should Asante Kotoko win the MTN FA Cup, the club will represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.