"Let's focus on the challenges ahead"- Vision FC striker Kwame Otu after Black Galaxies CHAN exit

Black Galaxies striker Kwame Otu is pleading with Ghanaians to shift their attention to the challenges ahead after the team's CHAN 2022 exit.

Ghana were knocked out of the tournament in Algeria at the quarter-final stage following a 2-0 defeat to Niger.

Otu, a second half substitute in the game, expressed delight in representing Ghana and insists it is time to focus on the future.

"Proud of every minute in the jersey of the Black Galaxies. Thank You all for the support on this journey. Let's Focus on the challenges ahead," he wrote on Twitter.

The Black Galaxies played three games, losing two and winning one at the tournament.

The team will have to wait for another two years to make an attempt at winning the African Nations Championship.

Meanwhile, Algeria, Senegal, Madagascar and Niger will battle it out for the ultimate, staring with the semi-finals on Wednesday.