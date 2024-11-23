Let's forgive Black Stars despite AFCON qualifier collapse - Ex-Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has called for forgiveness for the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

After six matches played, Ghana finished at the bottom of Group F with three points, having recorded three draws and three defeats.

The Black Stars will for the first time in 20 years not compete in the AFCON tournament that is scheduled to be hosted in Morocco next year.

Despite the calls to dissolve the technical team and the playing body, Afriyie Ankrah speaking to GHOne TV pleaded for forgiveness despite the team's failure to qualify for the tournament.

"I think that as a country, we never actually exorcised the issues that came about during the 2014 World Cup," he said.

"I think that there was too much focus on the drama. Of course, when issues happen, it's news. But the root causes were not dealt with. So, I think that as a country, we need to forgive them; we need to let them go. I know what I'm talking about. Any adult person will understand what I'm saying. As a country, we need to let them go."

Mr Afriyie Ankrah also emphasised that there is a disconnection in the Black Stars team.

"You see, the coach said something; nobody has paid attention to it. He said part of the reason why they lost the Niger match was because of the hatred of Ghanaians towards him and the team. And people didn't pay attention to that. Now, that has a lot of implications, even for him.

"But if you want to look at it from that perspective, when I watched Kudus going to play the penalty, what were the chants? Away, away. So there's a disconnection somewhere in the country. Every nation has a soul."

The four-time champions will now turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 with games against Chad and Madagascar.