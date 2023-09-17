"Let's go for more. Thank you San Mamés" - Ghana forward Inaki Williams to Bilbao Fans 

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has showed his appreciation to the Bilbao fans following Saturday's win against Cadiz in the Spanish La Liga.

Bilbao are third on the table with 10 points after Saturday's win.

Inaki's goal was his second of the season as Athletic Bilbao cruised to a 3-0 win over their opponents.

Williams thanked the fans for the support with a post: "Let's go for more. Thank you San Mamés"

Vamos por más. Gracias San Mamés ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DrrrzqgF27 — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) September 17, 2023

Inaki Williams has scored two goals, one assist after making five appearances for Ernesto Valverde's side in the ongoing campaign.