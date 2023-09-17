GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"Let's go for more. Thank you San Mamés" - Ghana forward Inaki Williams to Bilbao Fans 

Published on: 17 September 2023
El delantero del Athletic de Bilbao Iñaki Williams celebra su gol, primero ante la UD Almería, durante el encuentro de la jornada 7 de LaLiga Santander que el Athletic Club de Bilbao y la UD Almería disputan en el estadio de San Mamés, en Bilbao. EFE/ Luis Tejido

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has showed his appreciation to the Bilbao fans following Saturday's win against Cadiz in the Spanish La Liga.

Bilbao are third on the table with 10 points after Saturday's win.

Inaki's goal was his second of the season as Athletic Bilbao cruised to a 3-0 win over their opponents.

Williams thanked the fans for the support with a post: "Let's go for more. Thank you San Mamés"

Inaki Williams has scored two goals, one assist after making five appearances for Ernesto Valverde's side in the ongoing campaign.

