Let’s keep the game clean so that we all will benefit from it – Ibrahim Tanko advises football stakeholders

Ghanaian tactician, Ibrahim Tanko has urged all stakeholders in the football ecosystem to do away with acts of violence and hooliganism.

According to him, it is important to keep football clean to ensure everyone enjoys the benefits that come with it.

“I’m happy that football is coming back after the very unfortunate incident of Pooley’s death and I hope we have learnt something out of it and the people have to know that football is sports. We have to take hooliganism out of it. I hope everyone has learned something out of it so that our football will be clean.

“If everyone is doing their job well these things will not happen. Players are there to play football, we have the management who are there to manage everything outside the pitch. Let’s keep the game clean so that we all will benefit from it,” coach Ibrahim Tanko said.

Nana Pooley, a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko was stabbed to death during the Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC three weeks ago.

Since the incident, there have been calls to end hooliganism to improve football and make the game safe for everyone.