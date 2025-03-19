Let's move on - Michael Essien on Black Stars AFCON qualification failure

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien, beleives football fans must move on after Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

After six games played during the qualifiers, the Black Stars finished at the bottom of its group with three points after recording three defeats and three draws.

This means the four-time African champions will not compete at the AFCON tournament for the first time in two decades.

In an interview with Sporty FM, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder said, “I would say I was surprised we didn’t make it to the AFCON, but there’s a whole lot going on with the Black Stars.

“It is sad but we have to move on. What has happened has happened, and sometimes it’s better not to qualify than to just add to the numbers.

“If you qualify you have to compete,” the 2012 Champions League winner said.

Ghana returns to action for the first time since the AFCON qualification failure on Friday when they host Chad in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier before facing Madagascar on Monday, March 24.