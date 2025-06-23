'Let’s not focus on GoldStars’ finances ahead of Africa campaign' – Kuuku Dadzie

Veteran Ghanaian coach James Kuuku Dadzie has urged football stakeholders to shift attention away from the financial strength of GoldStars and instead support their preparations for their debut campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The Bibiani-based side clinched the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title with 63 points, earning their first-ever appearance in Africa’s elite club competition.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Dadzie called for optimism, stressing that GoldStars deserve the chance to prove themselves.

“As champions, they will compete in Africa. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that they will do well when they participate in the CAF Champions League, and not focus on whether they have the finances to compete there or not,” he said.

He added that success will depend on both funding and preparation, and expressed confidence in the club’s ability to manage both.

“Let’s give them the benefit of the doubtâ€”they have qualified as champions and will compete in Africa. I believe it is about preparation and funds. They have the funds, and I believe they will do well.”

GoldStars CEO Kwesi Adu had earlier dismissed financial concerns, insisting that the club is well-resourced and backed by a strong corporate sponsor.

He confirmed plans are underway for player recruitment and logistical support, while the club weighs up potential venuesâ€”either the Accra Sports Stadium or Baba Yara Stadiumâ€”for their Champions League home matches.