"Let's not get carried away’ - Rosalind Amoh urges caution in celebrating Black Queens' WAFCON qualification

Rosalind Amoh, the Vice Chairperson of the Ghana Women's Premier League Board, has cautioned the nation against excessive celebration of the Black Queens' qualification for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

While expressing happiness at the team's achievement, Amoh believes that qualifying for the tournament should not be considered a major feat.

"We shouldn't over celebrate because ordinarily Black Queens qualifying for the AFCON shouldn't be that big deal," Amoh stated in an interview with Radio Gold Sports. "I mean it is something that we've been doing regularly, the only time we missed out was in 2018 when we hosted and failed to progress beyond the group stages and then missing out on last year's AFCON that was also a World Cup qualifier."

Amoh's sentiments echo the sentiment that qualifying for the tournament is just the first step, and that the real challenge lies in performing well at the championship itself. She emphasized the importance of adequate preparation and hard work to ensure that the team advances beyond the group stages.

"For me, I'm happy but I'm not overjoyed because we shouldn't make it look as if we have arrived," she continued. "It is when you get there, the preparation you take into the competition to make sure that you do well beyond the group stages is what I always look forward to."

Black Queens' qualification for the 2024 WAFCON has generated excitement among Ghanaians, but Amoh's remarks serve as a reminder that there is still much work to be done to ensure success at the tournament. The team's focus must now shift towards preparation and fine-tuning their skills ahead of the competition.