Let’s resurrect the spirit of the Black Stars – Kofi Adams to players ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has charged the Black Stars to turn things around by resurrecting the spirit of the team in upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar.

The West African powerhouse returns to action for the first time this year for the continuation of the qualifying series this month. Ghana will play host to Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21 before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar on March 24, 2025.

However, Adams, who was in attendance for the Black Stars first training session on Monday has charged the team to resurrect the spirit by securing victories in the two crucial matches.

“I know we are winning. Let’s work together and understand each other. Football is team work as you already know. It’s not an individual game, it’s a team sport. Let’s resurrect the spirit and it will reflect in the supporters. I know you can do it. There is no team better than you in Africa here. So there should be no reason why they should gather anywhere that we are not part”

The West African powerhouse has struggled in recent times, falling short in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Ghana is missing the tournament for the first time in over 20-years after finishing bottom in Group F.

Having missed out on AFCON 2025, the Black Stars will be hoping to restore national pride when they take on Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars are currently second in Group I with nine points, level with leaders Comoros. The team must secure maximum points to strengthen their qualification bid for the biggest soccer mundial to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.