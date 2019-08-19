Let’s turn our attention to Manchester United - Schlupp advises Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace attacker Jeffrey Schlupp has urged his teammates to focus on their next game against Manchester United following their 1-0 loss at Sheffield United in Sunday.

The Eagles are winless in the opening two Premier League games after drawing goalless with Everton and losing 1-0 to newly-promoted side Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The 26-year-old marked a return to league action following a season-ending injury suffered towards the end of the last term.

He was introduced in the 65th minute to replace Germany international Max Meyer.

"I’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get fit to try and help the boys," Schlupp told Eagles TV after Sunday's tie.

"But it wasn’t the best result or performance we wanted but on a personal note it’s good to be back fit.

"I knew it was going to be a difficult game, and it didn’t go the way we wanted it to.

"And when the game is like that it is a bit difficult to get into the pace of it and get going. It was physical but we learn from these things and move on.

"We want to put things right as soon as we can and that’s [Manchester United away at Old Trafford on Saturday] is our next opportunity so we are going to go there ready and try and cause them some problems and try and win the game of course."

The former Leicester City winger made 30 league appearances and scored four goals for Crystal Palace last season.