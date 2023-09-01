"Let's write history together"- New Olympique Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah eager to get started in France

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah is poised to start life in the French Ligue 1 after sealing a move to Olympique Lyonnais in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old joined the former French champions on a season-long loan after leaving FC Nordsjaelland.

Nuamah is expected to make his debut against one of the clubs interested in his services Paris Saint Germain on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

"New City, New Jersey, Same Passion! Kumerican embracing new horizons & diving into the next chapter with Olympique Lyonnais. Let's write history together!," he wrote on Twitter.

The highly-rated winger arrives in France as the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year from the Danish Superliga.

Nuamah is also on the list of the 2023 Golden Boy nominees following his outstanding spell in the Superliga with Nordsjaelland.

The talented forward made his Ghana debut in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar in June, and he is expected to be named in the squad for the game against the Central African Republic in September.