Levante striker Raphael Dwamena turns preacher, teaches kids about JESUS CHRIST

Levante striker Raphael Dwamena has been preaching religion to the socially excluded children in Valencia.

The 23-year-old has been preaching Christ to kids for more than two months in an outreach programme.

The Ghana international is part of the Evangelical outreach, dedicating his time to teach young kids about Jesus Christ and that has captivated him and illuminated the children.

"I met this club through a pastor. It is wonderful. I was very happy when I saw how you work here with the children. Children need help and support. They have to know that they are not alone, that someone is supporting them and that God is always with them. That's why I have committed myself to help and support them in everything I can," Dwamena explained.

"I talk to children about life, about Jesus Christ, about moral values ​​... I try to support them in everything I can. We see that there are many children who come from the street and many of them have no hope. Their lives are very important for us."

The founder of the Evangelical outreach, Javier Noguera Andreu celebrates the presence of the Ghana striker.

"There is a group of young guys who are making important decisions in their lives. And Rafa talks about the right decisions to take in life, that should have a life of effort and away from drugs, which is a very big problem in the neighborhood. For a First Division player to come and tell you that you are worth a lot is the message we are trying to convey. And he does it fabulously. It is a reference for them, "adds the founder and coordinator of the school.

Dwamena became the most expensive signing in the history of Levante when he joined for six million Euros from Swiss side FC Zurich.

But he has struggled for regular playing time as he works his way back to form.