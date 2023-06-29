Leyton Orient secure signing of Ghanaian forward Dan Agyei

English League One club Leyton Orient FC have announced the acquisition of promising forward Dan Agyei, who was born in England with Ghanaian heritage.

The club has secured Agyei's services on a two-year contract, demonstrating their determination to strengthen their attacking options for the upcoming 2023/24 season following their promotion to the English third-tier league.

Agyei's signature was highly sought-after, with several clubs competing to secure his talents. The 26-year-old player's impressive performances for Crewe Alexandra during the previous season caught the attention of numerous teams.

In the end, Leyton Orient emerged victorious in the pursuit of Agyei, triumphing over their rivals to secure the services of the talented forward.

Agyei showcased his exceptional abilities by scoring an impressive total of 16 goals and providing five assists while representing Crewe Alexandra, earning him recognition as the club's Player of the Season.

His dynamic playing style and versatility in operating across the front three positions make him a valuable asset for Leyton Orient as they strive for success in the upcoming season.

Born in London, Agyei began his footballing journey at AFC Wimbledon, where he developed his skills and made a name for himself in the esteemed youth setup of the club.

His performances at AFC Wimbledon garnered attention from clubs in higher tiers of English football, highlighting his potential and attracting interest from several teams.