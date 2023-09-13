Liberia coach acknowledges Ghana's talent but sees room for improvement

Liberia coach Ansumana Keita, shared his thoughts on Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, following his side's 3-1 defeat in a friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite acknowledging Ghana's talent, Keita believes there is still room for improvement under coach Chris Hughton.

In a post-match comment, coach Keita stated, "Yes, Ghana has a good team but they still need to work hard on that. If you look at Ghana for the past year, you know a team that went to the World Cup, we have to respect them."

Black Stars will continue their preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with friendly matches against Mexico on October 14 and the United States three days later.

Black Stars have already secured qualification for the 2023 AFCON, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast. Chris Hughton and his team will aim to clinch the trophy, ending Ghana's 41-year drought without a major international title.