Liberia President George Weah donates $10,000 to Christian Atsu's family, pays tribute to player

Liberia President George Weah has reportedly donated an amount of $10,000 to the family of Christian Atsu following the passing of the player.

Atsu died tragically following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6, 2023. After 12 days of being trapped under rubble, his lifeless body was found at the apartment he was living in.

Mr Weah sent an entourage led by former Ghana player Kwame Ayew to present his eulogy to the player's family as well as a cash donation.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the devastating news of the passing of my neighbor, my small brother, and my young friend, the late Christian Atsu, who was a victim of the recent earthquake in Turkey," a note from the Liberia President read.

"I knew him personally, and in his formative years in the game of soccer, I had the opportunity to interact with him with his early training.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the bereaved family and to his friends everywhere for this irreplaceable loss.

"Rest In Peace, Small Brother.

"Dr. George Manneh Weah."

Preparations for Atsu's final funeral and burial is currently underway, with his family and the government of Ghana planning for a befitting burial for the former Black Stars winger.