Liberia turns to Romanian coach Mario Marinica for football revival

Liberia FA has announced the appointment of Romanian Mario Marinica, with over 28 years of experience, as the new head coach of the country's senior men's national football team, the Lone Star.

Marinica's main objective will be to lead the team to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 preliminary round and subsequently qualify for the final tournament.

Marinica's first match as head coach will be in the preliminary round, and Liberia will discover their opponents on February 20, 2025, during the draw in Cairo, Egypt.

The experienced coach has signed a two-year contract, and he will work closely with the technical department to identify and develop young talent both domestically and internationally.

Before joining the Liberia Football Association, Marinica served as the Technical Director of the Football Association of Malawi on a three-year contract.

Under his guidance, the Malawi team reached the last 16 of the Cameroon 2021 AFCON, where they were eliminated by Morocco.

Marinica will be joined by two foreign assistant coaches, Clwyd Jones and Ronald D. Moroka, as well as a physical therapist, Chikondi Mandalasi.

He will also select two local coaches, including a goalkeeper trainer, to complete his coaching staff.