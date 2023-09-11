GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Liberia's Lone Stars touch down in Accra for friendly clash with Black Stars

Published on: 11 September 2023
Liberia's Lone Stars touch down in Accra for friendly clash with Black Stars

The Lone Stars of Liberia have officially arrived in Accra for their upcoming international friendly against the Black Stars.

A 35-member delegation from Liberia touched down in Accra at 4:30 a.m., arriving via Royal Air Maroc Airlines.

As the teams prepare to face off in this friendly encounter, it's worth noting that Ghana recently secured their ticket to the next Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast with a 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic. In contrast, Liberia, after finishing third in their group, did not qualify for the tournament.

The friendly match is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2023, with both sides using it as preparation for upcoming assignments, bearing in mind that the 2026 World Cup qualifiers are set to begin in November.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more