Liberia's Lone Stars touch down in Accra for friendly clash with Black Stars

The Lone Stars of Liberia have officially arrived in Accra for their upcoming international friendly against the Black Stars.

A 35-member delegation from Liberia touched down in Accra at 4:30 a.m., arriving via Royal Air Maroc Airlines.

As the teams prepare to face off in this friendly encounter, it's worth noting that Ghana recently secured their ticket to the next Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast with a 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic. In contrast, Liberia, after finishing third in their group, did not qualify for the tournament.

The friendly match is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2023, with both sides using it as preparation for upcoming assignments, bearing in mind that the 2026 World Cup qualifiers are set to begin in November.