Liberia's President George Weah donates $10,000 to Christian Atsu's family

President of Liberia George Oppong Weah has sent a delegation on his behalf to commiserate with the family of late Christian Atsu.

He donated $10,000 to Atsu’s family on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The delegation led by former Ghana footballer, Pastor Kwame Ayew relayed Oppong Weah’s message to the Twasam family.

Christian Atsu's one week observation has been scheduled for March 4, 2023.

The 31-year-old passed away on February 6,2023 following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria with over 4,500 people dead.

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday morning by his Turkish agent after weeks of search by the rescue team.

His mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening via Turkish airlines and has been taken over by the state.

After a meeting by the Sports Ministry, Ghana Football Association and Atsu's family, March 4, 2023 has been set for one week observation.

Some Black Stars players were at Christian Atsu’s family house to sign the book of condolence.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan, Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu, Haminu Dramani were at the residence to sign the book of condolence and also commiserate with the family.