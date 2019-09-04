Liberty captain Simon Zibo joins Portuguese side Vitória SC

Ghanaian midfielder Simon Zibo has joined Portuguese side Vitória Sport Clube on a two year deal.

The Black Meteors defensive midfielder joined the club on transfer deadline day after agreeing a two year contract with the option of extending for another year.

The 21-year old will be with the youth side as he remains under the observation of the technical handlers of the senior team.

''Vitória Sport Clube, Futebol SAD reports that it has reached an agreement with the athlete Simon Zibo,” the club posted on it's official website.

"The 21-year-old Ghanaian defender has signed a contract valid until 2021, with another season of choice, and will be a reinforcement of the Victorian team B."

Zibo will be one of the several Ghanaians to don the jersey of the White and Blacks.

He joins Joseph Amoah and Alhassan Wakaso, who are with the senior team and Henry Medarious and Aziz Yakubu.