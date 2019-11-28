Liberty Professionals appoint dancehall guru Samini as brand ambassador

Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals have named reggae and dancehall artiste Samini brand ambassador.

The multiple award winner is expected to boots crowds at the Alhaji Sly Tetteh Park when the league bounces back next month.

"Yes, it is true I been confirmed as the Brand Ambassador for Liberty Professional. The Scientific Soccer lads is naturally my home team and it is just right to have an official connection with them so whatever I can do to propel the team to the next level, I will,'' Samini told Happy FM.

''The two brands are different, I'm an entertainment brand and Liberty is a football brand but one thing we have in common is that we are all based in Dansoman so we've joined forces to achieve a common goal.''

Samini has joined musicians Donzi [Inter Allies] and Jupitar [Dreams FC] to be attached to a Ghana Premier League side.