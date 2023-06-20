Liberty Professionals shift focus to talent development as an academy

Liberty Professionals are undergoing a significant transformation, as the club have decided no longer to compete in Ghana's second-tier league, Division One, and instead, will prioritise their role as an academy dedicated to nurturing young talents for potential sale.

This strategic shift comes after years of being a leading force in talent production, as Liberty Professionals aims to adapt to changing trends in the football industry.

Over the past six months, the club have been undergoing significant redevelopment under the guidance of a new academy director.

While the ownership remains the same, Liberty Professionals have embraced a new business model that focuses on maximizing their reputation for talent production.

The aim is to continue the club's legacy of developing young players who can go on to achieve success both domestically and internationally.

To lead this new regime, Liberty Professionals have brought in John Oppong Welbeck, a well-known figure in local development circles.

Welbeck's expertise and experience in talent development will be instrumental in shaping the club's new direction. With his guidance, Liberty Professionals seeks to enhance its reputation as a hub for nurturing and grooming talented footballers.

Founded in 1996 by Felix Ansong and the late Alhaji Sly Tetteh, Liberty Professionals have been recognised for its professional approach to football club management.

The club were one of the pioneers in Ghana to adopt this approach, and their commitment to developing young players has yielded impressive results over the years.

Liberty Professionals take pride in having produced renowned Ghanaian football superstars such as Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, and many others.