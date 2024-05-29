Libya-based striker Jonathan Sowah not included in Ghana squad for World Cup qualifiers

Former Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah hasn't been included in Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

It was reported that the striker had earned a call-up for the games against Mali and Central African Republic.

But his name was missing when the squad was announced on Wednesday by coach Otto Addo.

Currently playing for Al Nasr Benghazi in Libya, Sowah has been in impressive form, scoring five goals in six appearances in the Libyan Premier League.

His performance in the Ghana Premier League last season earned him a spot in Ghana’s final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Sowah made his competitive debut for the Black Stars during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Comoros, a match that Ghana lost 1-0.

Ghana will travel to Bamako to face Mali on June 6 before returning to Kumasi to play against the Central African Republic on June 10.