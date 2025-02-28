Libyan referee Ahmed Abdulrazg to officiate Ghana vs Chad 2026 World Cup Qualifier

Libyan referee Ahmed Abdulrazg has been appointed to officiate Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Chad.

The crucial Group I encounter will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana's capital on Friday, March 21 at 7 pm local time.

Abdulrazg will be assisted by his compatriots Amsaaed Attia M. Essa (Assistant Referee I), Munji Alayat (Assistant Referee II), and Muhammad Saad Elmabrouk Elmabrouk (Fourth Official).

Togo’s Kokou Djaoupe has been named as the Referee Assessor, while Holland-Cole Kasho Joseph from Sierra Leone will serve as the Match Commissioner.

Ghana currently sits second in Group I with nine points from four matches, having won three and lost one.

The Black Stars started their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Madagascar but suffered a setback against Comoros.

However, they regained momentum with back-to-back wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in June last year.

With qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup at stake, Ghana will be aiming for another victory to solidify their position in the group.

Chad, on the other hand, will be looking to cause an upset and improve their standing. The match promises to be a crucial test for both teams.