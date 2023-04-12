Ligue 1 clubs interested in Ghanaian teenager Solomon Kessi

AS Monaco, Olympique Lyon, and Olympique Marseille, are reportedly showing interest in signing Ghanaian teenage sensation Solomon Kessi.

The 18-year-old has been a standout performer for RC Lens' youth team, scoring four goals and providing two assists in nine games in the U-19 Championship.

Kessi, who is currently on loan from the Ghanaian-based Soccer Bridge Academy, has attracted the attention of several top clubs in the French top flight due to his impressive performances this season.

The three Ligue 1 clubs are said to be keen to battle it out for the youngster's signature in the upcoming transfer window.

RC Lens have the option to acquire Solomon Kessi on a permanent basis before the expiration of the season-long loan deal. However, with the interest from the French giants, they may face competition to secure his services.

The young attacker was a key member of the T. I Ahmadiyyah SHS (Real Amass) squad that won the Ashanti Regional Inter-Schools soccer competition in 2018.

After a successful trial period in August 2022, he was offered a season-long loan deal with an option to buy from the Ghanaian lower-tier side Soccer Bridge Academy.

Kessi's impressive performances have caught the eye of several top clubs, and it remains to be seen where his future lies.

The young forward could soon be making his mark in one of Europe's top leagues if the interest from the French clubs materializes into a concrete offer.