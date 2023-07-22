Ligue 1 clubs Nice and Lille eyeing Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana for potential transfer

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, who currently plays for Premier League club Southampton, has caught the attention of Ligue 1 clubs OGC Nice and Lille.

Both French clubs have expressed a keen interest in signing the talented attacker and have initiated discussions about a potential deal.

Sulemana's move to Southampton from French club Stade Rennais in February 2023 saw him sign a four-and-a-half-year contract worth an initial €25 million.

Despite his relatively short time in the Premier League, the 20-year-old has shown promise, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 18 league matches last season.

Now, just six months after joining Southampton, Sulemana could be heading back to Ligue 1, where he previously played for Rennes. During his stint with Rennes, he made an impact with six goals in 47 matches across all competitions.

As talks between the interested parties continue, the future of Kamaldeen Sulemana remains uncertain. Both OGC Nice and Lille will be eager to secure the services of the talented forward, and discussions are expected to progress in the coming days.

Sulemana's potential return to Ligue 1 has garnered attention among football fans and followers, and the Ghanaian international will likely play a crucial role in the decision-making process.