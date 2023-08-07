Ligue 1 side Lille show interest in Ghana international defender Alidu Seidu

French Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille have shown interest in signing Ghana international defender Alidu Seidu ahead of the new season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

As one of the revelations of the Ligue 1 last season, Seidu is high on several clubs’ radars this summer.

The versatile defender impressed during his first full season as a starter for Clermont Foot, having made 28 appearances in the French league and Coupe de France.

According to La Voix du Nord, Lille are keen on bringing the Ghanaian to the north of France as Jose Fonte has left the club for Sporting Braga in his home country and Tiago Djalo still nursing an injury.

He was called up for the first time for Ghana debut in June 2022, off of the back of a very impressive first season in the French top flight.

Seidu made his debut in an international friendly against Japan, a game Ghana eventually lost 4-1.

However, he eventually made his competitive debut at the World Cup in Qatar, starting at right-back in defeats against Portugal and Uruguay in what turned out to be a disappointing tournament for the Black Stars, as they crashed out in the group stage.

Back with his teammates in Auvergne for the 2023-24 campaign, he has consistently been one of the standout performers under Pascal Gastien’s management.

Seidu is not only an excellent tackler but also showcases intelligent positioning, ranking amongst Ligue 1's best in interceptions (1.90 per 90 according to FBREF).

He has developed impressively with the ball at his feet, with high-charting numbers in take-ons, progressive carries, and progressive passes received.

He could be a good fit for Paulo Fonseca’s possession-based style at Lille.