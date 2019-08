French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims have made Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh their top target in the ongoing transfer window.

The French will want to secure the services of the forward but will have to meet Sparta Prague’s asking price of €7.5 million.

Tetteh featured for Prague as they got eliminated from the Champions League qualification and this could make the move happen.

Stade de Reims is trying to sign the forward after failing to do so during winter when they offered to pay €500,000.