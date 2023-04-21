Linford Asamoah confident Kotoku Royals can escape relegation

Bankroller of Kotoku Royals, Linford Boadu Asamoah says he is optimistic his club will stay in the Premier League at the end of the season.

Royals are languishing at the bottom of the league standings on 21 points with eight matches to go. They are 10 points behind Great Olympics who are second to last.

The Premier League debutants recently showed signs of a resurgence but have so far failed to win in April.

In March, they won three out of their five games earning three of their players a spot in the nominees for Player of The Month for March. This Asamoah believes is a sign they can turn things around.

He said: "The eight games will give you about 24 points and we already have 21. So in order for you to sustain yourself in the Premier League you need about 41 or 42 points. So we win the eight games we can. If you recall last month three of our players were vying for a Player of The Month and they all scored about 4 goals. And if you currently know how our players are scoring, it tells us we are ready to escape."

Kotoku Royals host RTU on Saturday April 22 2023 for their next game.

