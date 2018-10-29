Linköpings FC manager Melke Alan expresses interest in keeping Sabah Lawson

Linköping's manager Melke Alan has expressed their readiness to keep Ghanaian midfielder Sabah Lawson.

The former Inter Allies midfielder joined the lower-tier side on loan from Allsvenskan outfit IFK Göteborg at the start of the season and has gone on to become a key cog in the team.

Despite the side's failure to win promotion to the second-tier league, the 21-year-old's performance has caught the attention of manager Melke Alan who wants to keep hold of the Ghanaian for another season.

"Our plan is absolute to keep him (Sabah). He wants to stay and we have a good dialogue with both him, the agent and IFK Göteborg. They think it's a good environment for him and we are happy to have Lawson with us as well as be part of his development, "he told GP.

Lawson has scored once in 25 games for the Linköping-based side.