Lionel Messi celebrates 16-year old Ansu Fati after La Liga debut

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has celebrated 16-year old Guinea Bissau born attacker Ansumanne Fati for becoming the youngest player to make his La Liga debut for the catalans since 1941.

The 16-year old made his debut for Barcelona after coming on his the second half to help the La Liga champions to a 5-2 win over Real Betis.

After the game Messi went to the dressing to congratulate his teammates and heaped some special praises to the La Masia product.

"A great match from everyone and the first three points in LaLiga. I'm very happy to see the boys from the academy complete their dreams of playing for the first team and scoring in an official match at the Camp Nou," he posted with a picture of Ansu on his Instagram account.

The 16-year-old La Masia product had needed parental permission to even be named on the bench due to La Liga regulations about underage stars appearing in late-night games.

