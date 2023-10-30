Lionel Messi secures record eighth Ballon d'Or award after World Cup glory

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi claimed his record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or award at a grand ceremony in Paris on Monday night.

This remarkable achievement came on the back of his stellar performance as the captain of the Argentine national team, leading them to victory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a historic moment ending a 36-year wait for La Albiceleste.

Messi's unforgettable World Cup campaign included a pivotal role in a thrilling final against France, where he scored twice, helped secure a 3-3 draw after extra time, and was named Player of the Match. He also played a crucial part in the penalty shoot-out victory.

Despite facing stiff competition from the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, as well as 26 other nominees, Messi's achievements on both the international and club stages, particularly with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), earned him this prestigious accolade.

During the 2022/23 season, Messi contributed significantly to PSG's league title win, playing 41 matches, scoring 21 goals, and providing 20 assists. His World Cup performance was equally outstanding, with goals in the group stage and throughout the knockout rounds, helping Argentina clinch the title.

In his acceptance speech, Messi expressed gratitude to his national teammates and the coaching staff for their collective efforts in securing the World Cup victory. His historic eighth Ballon d'Or win reaffirms his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time, with his career spanning 17 years at Barcelona and now continuing with Inter Miami in MLS.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati, who also won the World Cup, won the fifth edition of the Ballon d'Or Feminin while Real Madrid’s Bellingham was named the best young player and awarded the Kopa Trophy.