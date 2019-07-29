LIVE DRAW: 2022 African qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 29 July 2019

The African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will held in three rounds; preliminary round, group stage and playoffs.

The 26 highest ranked teams, according to the official FIFA ranking will be exempted from the preliminary round leaving 28 participating teams. Of these 28 teams, the 14 highest ranked teams according to the FIFA ranking (released on 25 July 2019) will play against the 14 least ranked teams (the 1st leg will be played at home of the lower ranked teams).

The 28 teams are Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Lesotho, Comoros, Botswana, Burundi, Ethiopia, Liberia, Mauritius, Gambia, South Sudan, Chad, Sao Tomé e Principe, Seychelles, Djibouti, Somalia and Eritrea.

