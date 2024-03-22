GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

LIVE Streaming: Ghana 0-1 Nigeria (International friendly)

Published on: 22 March 2024
Black Stars

Ghana's Black Stars are down by a goal to nil against eternal rivals Nigeria in an international friendly in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Watch the live streaming of the match between the two powerful West African nations. 

