The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is holding a press conference in Kumasi, with Executive Council members, including President Kurt Okraku, addressing various issues.

The presser comes after the Black Stars' underwhelming performance at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast, but the GFA is also facing scrutiny over other matters.

Amid growing pressure and criticism, the GFA is aiming to provide clarity and address concerns regarding the future of Ghanaian football.