LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Etoile Sportive (CAF Champions League)

Follow the LIVE-PLAY-by-PLAY between Asante Kotoko and Etoile Sportive du Sahel in the first leg CAF Champions League first round match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Porcupine Warriors eliminated Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the preliminary round to reach this stage

For the past decade, no Ghanaian club has eliminated a North African side from the CAF Inter-club competition.

Asante Kotoko players have been promised $2,000 as winning bonuses should they eliminate Etoile from the competition

Here’s Kotoko’s line-up for the game against Etoile Sportive du Sahel.

Goalkeeper

Felix Annan (C)

Defense

Empem Dacosta Patrick Yeboah Habib Mohammed Agyemang Badu

Midfield

Justice Blay Jordan Opoku Emmanuel Gyamfi Augustine Okrah

Attack

Richard Arthur George Abege

Game is underway at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

03'- Goal ooo Augustine Okrah puts the Porcupine Warriors in the lead

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Etoile Sportive

?s=20

40'-It's Asante Kotoko 1-0 Etoile du Sahel

Emmanuel Gyamfi has been fouled in the box but referee waves on

Second half

Richard Arthur gets the second goal for Asante Kotoko

It's Asante Kotoko 2-0 Etoile du Sahel