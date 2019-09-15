LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Etoile Sportive (CAF Champions League)

Follow the LIVE-PLAY-by-PLAY between Asante Kotoko and Etoile Sportive du Sahel in the first leg CAF Champions League first round match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium
The Porcupine Warriors eliminated Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the preliminary round to reach this stage
For the past decade, no Ghanaian club has eliminated a North African side from the CAF Inter-club competition.
Asante Kotoko players have been promised $2,000 as winning bonuses should they eliminate Etoile from the competition
Here’s Kotoko’s line-up for the game against Etoile Sportive du Sahel.
Goalkeeper
Felix Annan (C)
Defense
Empem Dacosta Patrick Yeboah Habib Mohammed Agyemang Badu
Midfield
Justice Blay Jordan Opoku Emmanuel Gyamfi Augustine Okrah
Attack
Richard Arthur George Abege
Game is underway at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium
03'- Goal ooo Augustine Okrah puts the Porcupine Warriors in the lead
Asante Kotoko 1-0 Etoile Sportive
https://twitter.com/AsanteKotoko_SC/status/1173251981189754881
?s=20
40'-It's Asante Kotoko 1-0 Etoile du Sahel
Emmanuel Gyamfi has been fouled in the box but referee waves on
Second half
Richard Arthur gets the second goal for Asante Kotoko
It's Asante Kotoko 2-0 Etoile du Sahel