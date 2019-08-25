LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Kano Pillars (CAF Champions League)

Follow the LIVE Play-by-Play between Asante Kotoko and Kano Pillars in the preliminaries of the CAF Champions League second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kano Pillars emerged victors in the first leg at the Sannie Abacha Sports Stadium as they defeated the Ghanaian giants 3-2.

Asante Kotoko will be seeking to overturn the score line in today’s game to progress to the first round of the Champions League.

Starting XI for both sides

[email protected]_SC lineup:

Felix Annan (GK) (C) 🇬🇭 Empem Dacosta 🇬🇭 Mohammed Habib 🇬🇭 Agyemang Badu 🇬🇭 Patrick Yeboah 🇬🇭 Justice Blay 🇬🇭 Samuel Frimpong 🇬🇭 Mathew Kelvin Andoh 🇬🇭 Emmanuel Gyamfi 🇬🇭 Naby Keita 🇬🇳 Richard Arthur 🇬🇭

Kano Pillars starting XI

Surajo Ayeleso 23 Victor Dennis 27 Nasiru Sani 3 Adashola David 6 Emmanuel Anyanwu 14 Abdullahi Musa 5 Ifeanyi Nwenke 2 Christopher Madaki 11 Rabi'u Ali (c) 10 Nyima Nwagua 28 Rahaqqu Adam 25

Game is underway at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

3'

GOAL OOOOOOOOO.. Kelvin Andoh puts the Porcupine Warriors in the lead

It's Kotoko 1-0 Kano Pillars

Agg. (3-3)

?s=20

15'

Asante Kotoko still holding onto their lead at the moment as they push for more goals

It's Asante Kotoko 1-0 Kano Pillars

45'

Referee blows his whistle for the end of the first half.

It's Asante Kotoko 1-0 Kano Pillars

Second half underway

?s=20

Goal ooooo, Emmanuel Gyamfi scores

It's Asante Kotoko 2-0 Kano Pillars

?s=20