LIVE UPDATES: AshantiGold 3-2 RS Berkane (Confederation Cup)

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you live updates from the Len Clay Sports Stadium as AshantiGold host Moroccan side RS Berkane in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first round

For the past decade, no Ghanaian club has eliminated a North African side from the CAF Inter-club competition.

AshantiGold in the preliminary round eliminated Akonanguiclub of Equatorial Guinea to set up this clash against RS Berkane.

The Moroccan team were runners up in last year’s competition after losing to Zamalek in the finals.

The miners are poised for action and they hope to seal the victory at home before the second leg in two weeks time

Below is the starting line up for both sides

Senegalese referee Issa Sy will officiate today’s game and he will be assisted assisted by El Hadji Malick Samba and Nouha Bangoura.

Fourth official will be Adalbert Diouf.

The two teams are currently on the pitch with the national anthems been played

Players exchange pleasantries and we are heading to the big kick off

Referee Issa Sy blows his whistle for the commencement of the game

01’ AshantiGold with the first kick of the game. A long drive from the Berkane player but ball goes wide for goal kick

02’- AshantiGold on the counter attack as Shafiu Mumuni takes possession, he losses the ball to his opponent and referee whistles for a foul

03’- Throw in to RS Berkane, but the AshGold player complains bitterly to the assistant referee

04’- Poor pass from Osei Agyemang as the ball goes out for a throw in

05’- It’s AshGold 0-0 RS Berkane

07’- Laachir has been fouled for Anabila, referee whistles for the infringement. Free kick

08’- Dangerous ball sent in, its a free header but ball has been saved by Frank Boateng

09’- First Corner kick of the game to AshGold

10’- Referee whistles for a foul against AshGold as Berkane player has been impeded in the box

12’- What a hit by James Akaminko as he strikes the ball beautifully but has been punched away by the Berkane goal keeper

13’- AshGold pressing for the opening goal

14’- Nice play one-two play between Akaminko and Marco but the final touch has been cleared away

16’- Eric Donkor with a screamer Goal ooooo

AshGold up by a goal

It’s AshGold 1-0 RS Berkane

18’- CHANCE- Oh no what a miss by the Berkane player as his header goes over the bar

21’- Marco Aurelio sends in a cross in search of Shafiu Mumuni referee whistles for a foul

23’- AshGold controlling the game at the moment

They win a foul closer to the goal area of Berkane. Free kick

Appiah McCarthy’s kick hits the woodwork. AshGold denied a second goal in this game by the cross bar

28’- Shafiu Mumuni brought down, goal scoring opportunity for AshGold

29’- Appiah McCarthy strike hits the human wall, Marco Aurelio sends in a drive but has been blocked

30’- It’s AshGold 1-0 RS Berkane

32’- Ball given away by AshGold, Berkane with a chance to equalize, poor cross into the AshGold box which finds no one

33’- Marco Aurelio sends in a cross ball has been cleared

35’- Berkane controlling possession at the moment, referee Syla whistles for a foul in favor of the Moroccan side

36’- Nice through pass but referee whistles for offside

37’- Amos Addai surges forward with the ball, sends a pass to Shafiu who fails to keep it

38’- Appiah McCarthy with a long strike ball goes wide. Goal kick

39’- Good run by Eric Donkor cuts in to the Berkane defense sends a low cross but has been blocked

40’- It’s AshGold 1-0 RS Berkane

Shafiu Mumuni goes down on the pitch holding his thigh, seems to have picked up an injury

44’- Goal oooo Shafiu Mumuni scores the second goal for AshGold

It’s AshGold 2-0 RS Berkane

45+1- Richard Osei Agyeman fouls the Berkane player and has been yellow carded

It could have been a red card

Referee whistles for the end of the first half

It’s AshantiGold 2-0 RS Berkane

Second half underway

It’s AshGold 2-0 RS Berkane

49’- free kick to RS Berkane

Goal oooo Mohammed Aziz pulls one back for RS Berkane as he heads in a cross which goes past the goal keeper. Poor defending from AshGold

51’- It’s AshGold 2-1 RS Berkane

Temporal hold as player of RS Berkane is down on the pitch

Goal oooo RS Berkane have got the equalizer

It’s AshGold 2-2 RS Berkane

59’- Goal ooooo Amos Addai restores AshGold lead in the game

63’- Entertaining game from both sides

68’- free kick to AshGold, long cross into the box of Berkane, goal keeper comes out with a save.

Another RS Berkane player down on the field. Needs attention. The AshGold players are agitating as they believe it just time wasting tactics from the North African sides

70’- It’s AshGold 3-2 RS Berkane

72’- AshGold possessing the ball beautifully as they push for the fourth goal

Attack breaks down with a beautiful interception from the Berkane defender who clears his lines

75’- Akaminko with a shot , good save by the goal keeper

Chance for Berkane referee whistles for offside

78’- Kojo Amoako with a shot goes wide. Goal kick

80’- It’s AshGold 3-2 RS Berkane