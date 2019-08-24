LIVE UPDATES: AshGold 3-0 Akonangui (Confederation Cup)

GHANAsoccernet brings to you live updates from the Len Clay Sports Stadium as AshantiGold host Akonangui club in the CAF Confederation Cup

Line UPS

AshantiGold

Ashanti Gold SC

Frank Boateng (GK) 🇬🇭 Kwadwo Amoako 🇬🇭 Richard Osei Agyemang 🇬🇭 Yussif Mubarik 🇬🇭 Eric Donkor 🇬🇭 James Akaminko 🇬🇭 Abdul Latif Anabila 🇬🇭 Marco Aurelio Silva 🇧🇷 Amos Addai 🇬🇭 Shafiu Mumuni 🇬🇭 Mark Agyekum 🇬🇭

Game is underway at the Len Clay Sports Stadium

Shafiu Mumuni puts the miners in front with the first goal of the game

It’s AshGold 1-0 Akonangui

Shafiu Mumuni scores the second goal of the game to increase the lead for AshGold. The home side lead (3-1) on aggregate

It’s AshGold 2-0 Akonangui

Shafiu Mumuni with his first hat-trick in the competition.

It’s AshGold 3-0 Akonangui

aggregate (4-1)

35’- What a miss from Shafiu Mumuni as he failed to get the fourth goal of the game for AshantiGold

40’- AshantiGold still leading by 3-0 at the moment. The home side still pushing for more goals

45’- First half comes to an end at the Len Clay Sports Stadium

It’s AshGold 3-0 Akonangui

Second half underway

51' SAVED

Marco Silva sends a powerful shot from afar, Charly Mosibe saves for a corner kick. The resulting cross is cleared by Akonangui.

55’- It’s AshantiGold 3-0 Akonangui

56'

Richard Osei Agyemang blocks his marker. Free kick advantage to Akonangui, Santo crosses, Frank Boateng saves the ball for a corner kick.

68' Substitution

Appiah Maccarthy is introduced for Marco Silva Aurélio.

70’ It’s AshantiGold 3-0 Akonangui