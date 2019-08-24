LIVE UPDATES: AshGold 3-0 Akonangui (Confederation Cup)

GHANAsoccernet brings to you live updates from the Len Clay Sports Stadium as AshantiGold host Akonangui club in the CAF Confederation Cup
Line UPS
AshantiGold
Ashanti Gold SC
Frank Boateng (GK) 🇬🇭 Kwadwo Amoako 🇬🇭 Richard Osei Agyemang 🇬🇭 Yussif Mubarik 🇬🇭 Eric Donkor 🇬🇭 James Akaminko 🇬🇭 Abdul Latif Anabila 🇬🇭 Marco Aurelio Silva 🇧🇷 Amos Addai 🇬🇭 Shafiu Mumuni 🇬🇭 Mark Agyekum 🇬🇭
Game is underway at the Len Clay Sports Stadium
Shafiu Mumuni puts the miners in front with the first goal of the game
It’s AshGold 1-0 Akonangui
Shafiu Mumuni scores the second goal of the game to increase the lead for AshGold. The home side lead (3-1) on aggregate
It’s AshGold 2-0 Akonangui
Shafiu Mumuni with his first hat-trick in the competition.
It’s AshGold 3-0 Akonangui
aggregate (4-1)
35’- What a miss from Shafiu Mumuni as he failed to get the fourth goal of the game for AshantiGold
40’- AshantiGold still leading by 3-0 at the moment. The home side still pushing for more goals
45’- First half comes to an end at the Len Clay Sports Stadium
It’s AshGold 3-0 Akonangui
Second half underway
51' SAVED
Marco Silva sends a powerful shot from afar, Charly Mosibe saves for a corner kick. The resulting cross is cleared by Akonangui.
55’- It’s AshantiGold 3-0 Akonangui
56'
Richard Osei Agyemang blocks his marker. Free kick advantage to Akonangui, Santo crosses, Frank Boateng saves the ball for a corner kick.
68' Substitution
Appiah Maccarthy is introduced for Marco Silva Aurélio.
70’ It’s AshantiGold 3-0 Akonangui