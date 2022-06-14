Live Updates: Chile 0-0 Ghana - (2022 Kirin Cup)

Follow the live updates in the game between Ghana vs Chile in the Kirin Challenge Cup tournament ongoing in Japan.

The game comes off at the Panasonic stadium on Tuesday.

The Black Stars lost their first game against hosts Japan 4-1. Tunisia defeated Chile in the other game to reach the final.

Ghana and Chile square off in the place for third and fourth position.

Starting line up

Ghana

GHANA XI:

1. Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

2. Aidu Seidu

3. Baba Abdul Rahman

4. Daniel Amartey

5. Edmund Addo

6. Mubarak Wakaso

7. Fatawu Issahaku

8. Mohammed Kudus

9. Felix Afena Gyan

10. Benjamin Tetteh

11. Andre Ayew

Game Underway

Referee whistles for the end of the first half

It’s Chile 0-0 Ghana

66' Ghana reduced to 10-men as Alidu Seidu has been sent off after a VAR decision

Mubarak Wakaso has been shown the red