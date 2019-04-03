Re-Live: Elmina Sharks 1-0 Hearts- Special Competition

Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the match between Elmina Sharks and Hearts of Oak in match day two of the Special Competition on GHANAsoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association Special Competition match day two comes off today with some exciting fixtures coming up in the various zones.

Hearts of Oak will be looking to continue their winning run in this fixture as they play against Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Matches to be played this afternoon across the various centers below:

Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders

Bechem United vs AshantiGold

Stallions FC vs Berekum Chelsea

Dreams vs Karela United

Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak

Liberty vs Dwarfs

WAFA vs Inter Allies

Below is the starting XI for both sides

Elmina Sharks starting XI: Richard Atta, Samuel Arthur, Kingsley Adjei, Daniel Obeng, Augustine Owusu, Benjamin Tweneboah, Richard Mpong, Benjamin Arthur, Felix Addo, Emmanuel Addinton, Issaka Mohammed

Hearts of Oak starting XI: Richard Ayi, Abdul Fatawu, William Dankyi, Benjamin Afutu, Joseph Esso, Obeng Junior, Robert Addo Sowah, Aminu Alhassan, Christopher Bonny, Alhassan Mohammed, Kofi Kordzi

Game begins in a few minutes...

01'- Game begins here at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

02'- Both teams starting off slowly

03'- Hearts of Oak possessing the ball nicely as they pass the ball beautifully among themselves

05'- Elmina Sharks with the first chance at goal but ball has been cleared by the Hearts of Oak defence

06'- First throw in to Hearts of Oak. Sharks dominating the game at this moment

07'- A thorugh pass from Felix Addo of Elmina Sharks to the attackers but ball has been intercepted by Mohammed Alhassan

08'- Hearts of Oak regain possession, Fatawu passes the ball to Esso who loses possesion

09'- Offside against Benjamin Tweneboah of Elmina Sharks

10'- It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts of Oak

A chance for Elmina Sharks what a poor cross by Tweneboah, it's a goal kick to Hearts

11'- Chance for Elmina Sharks, Felix Addo beats the goal keeper, net wide open to receive the ball. Oh no he fails to make it count. Goal kick to Hearts of Oak

12'- A dangerous cross from Obeng Junior into the box of Elmina Sharks, goalkeeper saves it.

13'- Another chance for the Phobians but a a poor kick from Obeng Junior kick

14'- First corner kick of the game to Elmina Sharks. Ball effected but a good clearance by Hearts of Oak

15'- Kofi Kordzi tries to beat his marksman but he fails and he has been disposed off the ball

16'- Offside against Elmina Shark

17'- A nice pass to Obeng Junior in the box he tries to dribble pass the defender but he losses ball

18'- Goal scoring opportunity for Hearts, oh no he hits the ball wide. Hand ball and referee whostle in favor of Hearts. Ball quickly effected a chance for Hearts

19'- What a miss by Joseph Esso as he fails to convert a one-one situation with the goalkeeper

20'- Another chance for Hearts of Oak, ball intercepted by the Elmina Sharks defence. Hearts dominating the game at this moment.

21'- Joseph Esso with a strike, it's a goal kick

22'- The Phobians in control of the game at this moment as they push for the first goal. Corner kick to Elmina Sharks as Richmond Ayi fails to keep the ball in side the line.

23'- A chance for Hearts as Obeng Junior sends a diagonal pass to Fatawu Mohammed who tries to chip the ball over the goal keeper.

24'- Referee whistles, foul against Hearts of Oak

25'- It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts

Temporal hold up as the paramedics are on the pitch treating a player of Hearts of Oak

27'- William Denkyi fails to connect a pass to Esso ball cleared from danger

28'- Throw in to Hearts of Oak. A poor cross by Fatawu into the box. Throw in to Elmina Sharks

30'- It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts

First yellow card of the game to Richard Mpong

31'- Free kick to Hearts, ball effected in to the box but finds no one.

32'- Foul against Kofi Kordzi of Hearts of Oak

Elsewhere It's Liberty 1-0 Dwarfs

Aduana Stars 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Dreams 1-0 Karela

34'- A chance for Elmina Sharks goal kick to Hearts

35'- Kofi Kordzi losses possession, Sharks on the counter attack, Sharks players shout for a penalty, referee ignores

36'- Joseph Esso down on the field seems to be in pain

37'- Throw in to Sharks.

38'- Nice back to Richmond Ayi who grabs it firmly

39'- Hearts on the attack but a poor pass from Alhassan cuts it short. Throw in to Sharks

40'- It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts

41'- A header a cross the face of goal by Hearts. Goal kick to Sharks

43'- Good clearance by Kingsley Adjei of Sharks to prevent Hearts from breaking onto the attack

45'- Aminu Alhassan receives the second yellow card of the game. Free kick to Elmina Sharks. Richard Mpong's free kick goes into the hands of Ayi.

Referee brings the first half to an end.

We will be back for the second half.

Half Time results

Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Liberty 2-0 Dwarfs

Aduana Stars 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Dreams 1-0 Karela

Inter Allies 0-0 WAFA

Second half underway

50'- Substitution for hearts of Oak Benjamin Agyare in, Mohammed Alhassan Out

51'- Joseph Esso commits a foul. Richard Mpong wins a corner kick for Elmina Sharks.

52'- Corner kick taken, goal kick to Hearts

53'- Nice pass to Joseph Esso who tries to link up play with Kordzi

54'- Elmina Sharks possessing the ball beautiful. Poor cross into the box. Goal kick to Hearts

55'- It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts

56'- A chance for Obeng Junior but ball has been blocked. Corner kick to Hearts of Oak. Christopher Bonney curls it into the box, ball cleared, Agyare hits the rebound. Ball blocked and finally cleared from danger

57'- Referee whistles and is in favor of Elmina Sharks. Free kick

58'- Ball effected but has been headed out by Agyare

59'- Esso sends in a cross and he wins a corner kick for Hearts

60'- Goal keeper makes a beautiful save for Sharks

It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Christopher Bonney tricky move fails him as he losses the ball. Goal kick to Sharks

64'- Foul against Obeng Junior for bringing down Obeng Crenstil of Sharks

65'- Substitution for Elmina Sharks

66'- Foul against Kof Kordzi

67'- Throw in to Elmina Sharks

68'- Substitution for Hearts of Oak

70'- Free kick in favor of Elmina Sharks. Ball effected but has been cleared by Benjamin Agyare

71'- Joseph Esso has been disposed off the ball. Sharks on the counter but referee whistles for offside

Substitution

72'- Corner kick to Hearts of Oak. Ball has been saved Richard Atta

73'- Offside against Benjamin Tweneboah of Sharks

75'- free kick to Fatawu but poorly executed by captain

76'- Hearts possessing the ball beautiful as they surge forward for a goal

77'- Temporal hold up as a player of Elmina Sharks is down on the pitch

79'- Sharks on the break, a chance but he fails to beat the goalkeeper and hits the ball wide

80'-It's Sharks 0-0 Hearts

81'- Chance for Obeng Junior goes through four players and hits the ball wide.. What a miss from the Hearts of Oak striker

83'- Goal oooo for Elmina Sharks as Felix Addo slots in from a goal-mount scramble.

85'- Another opportunity for Sharks but referee whistles for Offside.

87'- Can this be the equalizer for Hearts of Oak, the strike goes way off target

88'- Hearts of Oak searching for the equalizer but a resilient Sharks defense is making it a tall order for the Phobians 89'- Substitution to Elmina Sharks

90'- We are into injury time with four minutes of added time

A chance for Elmina Sharks can Tweneboah increase the lead for the home side but he hits the ball wide

Game comes to an end at the Nduom Sports Stadium

FT: It's Elmina Sharks 1-0 Hearts of Oak

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom