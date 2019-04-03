Re-Live: Elmina Sharks 1-0 Hearts- Special Competition

Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the match between Elmina Sharks and Hearts of Oak in match day two of the Special Competition on GHANAsoccernet.com
The Ghana Football Association Special Competition match day two comes off today with some exciting fixtures coming up in the various zones.
Hearts of Oak will be looking to continue their winning run in this fixture as they play against Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Sports Stadium on Wednesday.
Matches to be played this afternoon across the various centers below:
Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders
Bechem United vs AshantiGold
Stallions FC vs Berekum Chelsea
Dreams vs Karela United
Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak
Liberty vs Dwarfs
WAFA vs Inter Allies
Below is the starting XI for both sides
Elmina Sharks starting XI: Richard Atta, Samuel Arthur, Kingsley Adjei, Daniel Obeng, Augustine Owusu, Benjamin Tweneboah, Richard Mpong, Benjamin Arthur, Felix Addo, Emmanuel Addinton, Issaka Mohammed
https://twitter.com/ElminaSharks/status/1113451242687270914
Hearts of Oak starting XI: Richard Ayi, Abdul Fatawu, William Dankyi, Benjamin Afutu, Joseph Esso, Obeng Junior, Robert Addo Sowah, Aminu Alhassan, Christopher Bonny, Alhassan Mohammed, Kofi Kordzi
https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1113453141796823040
Game begins in a few minutes...
01'- Game begins here at the Nduom Sports Stadium.
02'- Both teams starting off slowly
03'- Hearts of Oak possessing the ball nicely as they pass the ball beautifully among themselves
05'- Elmina Sharks with the first chance at goal but ball has been cleared by the Hearts of Oak defence
06'- First throw in to Hearts of Oak. Sharks dominating the game at this moment
07'- A thorugh pass from Felix Addo of Elmina Sharks to the attackers but ball has been intercepted by Mohammed Alhassan
08'- Hearts of Oak regain possession, Fatawu passes the ball to Esso who loses possesion
09'- Offside against Benjamin Tweneboah of Elmina Sharks
10'- It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts of Oak
A chance for Elmina Sharks what a poor cross by Tweneboah, it's a goal kick to Hearts
11'- Chance for Elmina Sharks, Felix Addo beats the goal keeper, net wide open to receive the ball. Oh no he fails to make it count. Goal kick to Hearts of Oak
12'- A dangerous cross from Obeng Junior into the box of Elmina Sharks, goalkeeper saves it.
13'- Another chance for the Phobians but a a poor kick from Obeng Junior kick
14'- First corner kick of the game to Elmina Sharks. Ball effected but a good clearance by Hearts of Oak
15'- Kofi Kordzi tries to beat his marksman but he fails and he has been disposed off the ball
16'- Offside against Elmina Shark
17'- A nice pass to Obeng Junior in the box he tries to dribble pass the defender but he losses ball
18'- Goal scoring opportunity for Hearts, oh no he hits the ball wide. Hand ball and referee whostle in favor of Hearts. Ball quickly effected a chance for Hearts
19'- What a miss by Joseph Esso as he fails to convert a one-one situation with the goalkeeper
20'- Another chance for Hearts of Oak, ball intercepted by the Elmina Sharks defence. Hearts dominating the game at this moment.
21'- Joseph Esso with a strike, it's a goal kick
22'- The Phobians in control of the game at this moment as they push for the first goal. Corner kick to Elmina Sharks as Richmond Ayi fails to keep the ball in side the line.
23'- A chance for Hearts as Obeng Junior sends a diagonal pass to Fatawu Mohammed who tries to chip the ball over the goal keeper.
24'- Referee whistles, foul against Hearts of Oak
25'- It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts
Temporal hold up as the paramedics are on the pitch treating a player of Hearts of Oak
27'- William Denkyi fails to connect a pass to Esso ball cleared from danger
28'- Throw in to Hearts of Oak. A poor cross by Fatawu into the box. Throw in to Elmina Sharks
30'- It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts
First yellow card of the game to Richard Mpong
31'- Free kick to Hearts, ball effected in to the box but finds no one.
32'- Foul against Kofi Kordzi of Hearts of Oak
Elsewhere It's Liberty 1-0 Dwarfs
Aduana Stars 1-0 Eleven Wonders
Dreams 1-0 Karela
34'- A chance for Elmina Sharks goal kick to Hearts
35'- Kofi Kordzi losses possession, Sharks on the counter attack, Sharks players shout for a penalty, referee ignores
36'- Joseph Esso down on the field seems to be in pain
37'- Throw in to Sharks.
38'- Nice back to Richmond Ayi who grabs it firmly
39'- Hearts on the attack but a poor pass from Alhassan cuts it short. Throw in to Sharks
40'- It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts
41'- A header a cross the face of goal by Hearts. Goal kick to Sharks
43'- Good clearance by Kingsley Adjei of Sharks to prevent Hearts from breaking onto the attack
45'- Aminu Alhassan receives the second yellow card of the game. Free kick to Elmina Sharks. Richard Mpong's free kick goes into the hands of Ayi.
Referee brings the first half to an end.
We will be back for the second half.
Half Time results
Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts of Oak
Liberty 2-0 Dwarfs
Aduana Stars 1-0 Eleven Wonders
Dreams 1-0 Karela
Inter Allies 0-0 WAFA
https://twitter.com/InterAlliesFC/status/1113467244967755782
Second half underway
50'- Substitution for hearts of Oak Benjamin Agyare in, Mohammed Alhassan Out
https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1113474806962429952
51'- Joseph Esso commits a foul. Richard Mpong wins a corner kick for Elmina Sharks.
52'- Corner kick taken, goal kick to Hearts
53'- Nice pass to Joseph Esso who tries to link up play with Kordzi
54'- Elmina Sharks possessing the ball beautiful. Poor cross into the box. Goal kick to Hearts
55'- It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts
56'- A chance for Obeng Junior but ball has been blocked. Corner kick to Hearts of Oak. Christopher Bonney curls it into the box, ball cleared, Agyare hits the rebound. Ball blocked and finally cleared from danger
57'- Referee whistles and is in favor of Elmina Sharks. Free kick
58'- Ball effected but has been headed out by Agyare
59'- Esso sends in a cross and he wins a corner kick for Hearts
60'- Goal keeper makes a beautiful save for Sharks
It's Elmina Sharks 0-0 Hearts of Oak
Christopher Bonney tricky move fails him as he losses the ball. Goal kick to Sharks
64'- Foul against Obeng Junior for bringing down Obeng Crenstil of Sharks
65'- Substitution for Elmina Sharks
66'- Foul against Kof Kordzi
67'- Throw in to Elmina Sharks
68'- Substitution for Hearts of Oak
https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1113479395639951365
70'- Free kick in favor of Elmina Sharks. Ball effected but has been cleared by Benjamin Agyare
71'- Joseph Esso has been disposed off the ball. Sharks on the counter but referee whistles for offside
Substitution
https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1113479802940461057
72'- Corner kick to Hearts of Oak. Ball has been saved Richard Atta
73'- Offside against Benjamin Tweneboah of Sharks
75'- free kick to Fatawu but poorly executed by captain
76'- Hearts possessing the ball beautiful as they surge forward for a goal
77'- Temporal hold up as a player of Elmina Sharks is down on the pitch
79'- Sharks on the break, a chance but he fails to beat the goalkeeper and hits the ball wide
80'-It's Sharks 0-0 Hearts
81'- Chance for Obeng Junior goes through four players and hits the ball wide.. What a miss from the Hearts of Oak striker
83'- Goal oooo for Elmina Sharks as Felix Addo slots in from a goal-mount scramble.
85'- Another opportunity for Sharks but referee whistles for Offside.
87'- Can this be the equalizer for Hearts of Oak, the strike goes way off target
88'- Hearts of Oak searching for the equalizer but a resilient Sharks defense is making it a tall order for the Phobians 89'- Substitution to Elmina Sharks
90'- We are into injury time with four minutes of added time
A chance for Elmina Sharks can Tweneboah increase the lead for the home side but he hits the ball wide
Game comes to an end at the Nduom Sports Stadium
FT: It's Elmina Sharks 1-0 Hearts of Oak
By Herbert Boakye Yiadom