LIVE UPDATES: Ghana 0-0 Asante Kotoko

GHANAsoccernet.com will bring you the LIVE updates of the friendly encounter between the Black Stars of Ghana and Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars was due to engage Sierra Leone in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier but it was cancelled following the dispute between the FA and government of the West African nation.

Following the cancellation of the match, managers of the team hastily arranged a friendly encounter with the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko starting-XI against the Black Stars this afternoon.

Danlad, Amos, Abass, Wahab, Badu, Senanu, Boahene, Bonsu, Jordan, Yacouba, Obed.

— Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) https://twitter.com/AsanteKotoko_SC/status/1050775488489279488 — (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 6, 2017 ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 12, 2018

Below is Ghana squad against Asante Kotoko

Goalkeeper: Felix Annan

Defenders: Jonathan Mensah, John Boye, Andy Yiadom and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders: Isaac Sackey, Bernard Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Nana Ampomah and Christian Atsu

Striker: Abdul Majeed Waris

Referee Daniel Laryea has blown his whistle for the start of the game.

Asante Kotoko are confidently stringing their passes together and looked really assured on the ball.

Sogne Yacouba is showing glimpses of his usual form as he takes on John Boye but the FC Metz defender exhibited great composure to dispossess the Burkinabe international.

Black Stars have however come into the game strongly and are threatening the goal area of the Porcupines.

Abass Mohammed nearly opened the scoring for Kotoko with a long range drive but his shot goes off the side net. Impressive display from the two-time Africa Champions League winners.