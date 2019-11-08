FT: Ghana 1-1 Cameroon (U-23 AFCON)

Follow the LIVE-play-by-play between Ghana’s U-23 versus Cameroon U-23 in the AFCON U-23 Cup of Nations.

Ghana has not qualified for the Olympic Games since 2004 when the Games were held in Athens.

Ibrahim Tanko will be leading the team to Egypt hoping to grab one of the three slots to qualify for the competition. If he is able to pull it off, he will become the first coach in over a decade to qualify the team to the multi-sports event.

Meanwhile, Tanko will have to rely on his new players at the tournament as he will be missing some key players in his squad.

Ghana will be without Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Dauda Mohammed, Nicholas Opoku (Udinese), Majeed Ashemiru (Salzburg), Bernard Tekpertey (Dusseldorf), as their clubs failed to released them for the tournament.

Ibrahim Tanko has now switched his attention to some new players and has handed debut call ups to Evans Mensah (HJK, Finland), Frank Arhin (Dalkurd, Sweden), Robin Polley (Ado Den Hagg), Ropapa Mensah and Samuel Obeng (Real Oviedo).

Below is the starting line up for both teams

Ghana

Cameroon

Game underway at the Cairo International Stadium

01’- Cameroon dominating play at the moment.

First Corner kick of the game to Cameroon.

Cross sent in, ball goes off the line for goal kick

05’- It’s Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

07’- Ghana with the first chance of the game, Evans Mensah sends in a cross, ball has been saved by the goal keeeper

10’ Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

Habib Mohammed with a high boot and referee whistles for a foul against Ghana

13’- Ghana dominating possession at the moment

15’ Kwabena Owusu fouled, referee whistles in favor of Ghana

16’ Lovely foot work from the Cameroon player, he has been impeded, foul against Ghana

17’- CHANCE- Sarpong sends in a cross, Owusu with a bicycle kick but ball has been blocked

18’- Free kick- Long ball sent into the box, Owusu at the receiving end, straight into the hands of the goalkeeper

19’ Cameroon wins a corner kick, referee whistles for offside

20’ It’s Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

CHANCE: Cameroon with an opportunity to score the first goal, oh no he blasts the ball wide. Goal kick

25’ Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

Evans Mensah has been fouled referee whistles for a foul

28’ Beautiful control by Evans Mensah, beats his markers, sends a pass to Abass, he flicks the ball to Yaw Yeboah who tries to find the top corner of the pole. Goal kick

30’ It’s Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

Corner kick to Cameroon. Ball effected, Zibo heads it out for a throw

35’ Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

39’ Kwabena Owusu has been robbed off the ball, Cameroon on the counter attack. Ball intercepted referee whistles for a foul against Ghana

40’ Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

45’ Referee blows his first for the end of the first half

It’s Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

Second half underway

It’s still goalless at the Cairo International Stadium

47’ Referee whistles for an infringement against Kwabena Owusu of Ghana

48’ Habib Mohammed with a beautiful interception to prevent a dangerous attack from the Lions

49’ Free kick awarded to Ghana after Evans Mensah was brought down. Ball effected, seems to be a head collision referee whistles as a Cameroonian player is down on the pitch

50’ It’s Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

Both sides playing cautiously at the moment. No clear chances created at the moment.

57’ Cameroon wins a free kick at a very advantageous position.

60’ Goal oooooo Evina converts the free kick. Cameroon with the first goal of the game

63’ Cameroon with another chance, ball misses the post by inches

Substitution: Zibo Out, Lomotey IN

65’ - Evans Mensah flagged offside

68’ CHANCE: Kwabena Owusu tries to curl the ball but it goes wide for a goal kick

70’ Cameroon 1- 0 Ghana

Ghana mounts pressure on Cameroon in search of the equalizer. Kwabena Owusu with a strike but goes wide

Ghana captain Yaw Yeboah has picked up an injury and has been substituted

75’ It’s Cameroon 1-0 Ghana

76’ Chance for Cameroon, can they make it 2-0. Timely intervention from Sarpong to prevent the second goal

80’ Cameroon 1-0 Ghana

Evans Mensah fouled, free kick to Ghana. Cross sent in, ball has been cleared

Goal oooooo Habib Mohammed gets the equalizer for Ghana

It’s Cameroon 1-1 Ghana

We doing three minutes of additional time

CHANCE: Cameroon with a chance to get the second goal but the player heads the ball over the bar. Ghana left off the hook.

Referee brings the game to an end.

It’s Cameroon 1-1 Ghana

Thanks for joining us