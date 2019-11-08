FT: Ghana 1-1 Cameroon (U-23 AFCON)

Follow the LIVE-play-by-play between Ghana’s U-23 versus Cameroon U-23 in the AFCON U-23 Cup of Nations.
Ghana has not qualified for the Olympic Games since 2004 when the Games were held in Athens.
Ibrahim Tanko will be leading the team to Egypt hoping to grab one of the three slots to qualify for the competition. If he is able to pull it off, he will become the first coach in over a decade to qualify the team to the multi-sports event.
Meanwhile, Tanko will have to rely on his new players at the tournament as he will be missing some key players in his squad.
Ghana will be without Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Dauda Mohammed, Nicholas Opoku (Udinese), Majeed Ashemiru (Salzburg), Bernard Tekpertey (Dusseldorf), as their clubs failed to released them for the tournament.
Ibrahim Tanko has now switched his attention to some new players and has handed debut call ups to Evans Mensah (HJK, Finland), Frank Arhin (Dalkurd, Sweden), Robin Polley (Ado Den Hagg), Ropapa Mensah and Samuel Obeng (Real Oviedo).
Below is the starting line up for both teams
Ghana
Cameroon
Game underway at the Cairo International Stadium
01’- Cameroon dominating play at the moment.
First Corner kick of the game to Cameroon.
Cross sent in, ball goes off the line for goal kick
05’- It’s Cameroon 0-0 Ghana
07’- Ghana with the first chance of the game, Evans Mensah sends in a cross, ball has been saved by the goal keeeper
10’ Cameroon 0-0 Ghana
Habib Mohammed with a high boot and referee whistles for a foul against Ghana
13’- Ghana dominating possession at the moment
15’ Kwabena Owusu fouled, referee whistles in favor of Ghana
16’ Lovely foot work from the Cameroon player, he has been impeded, foul against Ghana
17’- CHANCE- Sarpong sends in a cross, Owusu with a bicycle kick but ball has been blocked
18’- Free kick- Long ball sent into the box, Owusu at the receiving end, straight into the hands of the goalkeeper
19’ Cameroon wins a corner kick, referee whistles for offside
20’ It’s Cameroon 0-0 Ghana
CHANCE: Cameroon with an opportunity to score the first goal, oh no he blasts the ball wide. Goal kick
25’ Cameroon 0-0 Ghana
Evans Mensah has been fouled referee whistles for a foul
28’ Beautiful control by Evans Mensah, beats his markers, sends a pass to Abass, he flicks the ball to Yaw Yeboah who tries to find the top corner of the pole. Goal kick
30’ It’s Cameroon 0-0 Ghana
Corner kick to Cameroon. Ball effected, Zibo heads it out for a throw
35’ Cameroon 0-0 Ghana
39’ Kwabena Owusu has been robbed off the ball, Cameroon on the counter attack. Ball intercepted referee whistles for a foul against Ghana
40’ Cameroon 0-0 Ghana
45’ Referee blows his first for the end of the first half
It’s Cameroon 0-0 Ghana
Second half underway
It’s still goalless at the Cairo International Stadium
47’ Referee whistles for an infringement against Kwabena Owusu of Ghana
48’ Habib Mohammed with a beautiful interception to prevent a dangerous attack from the Lions
49’ Free kick awarded to Ghana after Evans Mensah was brought down. Ball effected, seems to be a head collision referee whistles as a Cameroonian player is down on the pitch
50’ It’s Cameroon 0-0 Ghana
Both sides playing cautiously at the moment. No clear chances created at the moment.
57’ Cameroon wins a free kick at a very advantageous position.
60’ Goal oooooo Evina converts the free kick. Cameroon with the first goal of the game
63’ Cameroon with another chance, ball misses the post by inches
Substitution: Zibo Out, Lomotey IN
65’ - Evans Mensah flagged offside
68’ CHANCE: Kwabena Owusu tries to curl the ball but it goes wide for a goal kick
70’ Cameroon 1- 0 Ghana
Ghana mounts pressure on Cameroon in search of the equalizer. Kwabena Owusu with a strike but goes wide
Ghana captain Yaw Yeboah has picked up an injury and has been substituted
75’ It’s Cameroon 1-0 Ghana
76’ Chance for Cameroon, can they make it 2-0. Timely intervention from Sarpong to prevent the second goal
80’ Cameroon 1-0 Ghana
Evans Mensah fouled, free kick to Ghana. Cross sent in, ball has been cleared
Goal oooooo Habib Mohammed gets the equalizer for Ghana
It’s Cameroon 1-1 Ghana
We doing three minutes of additional time
CHANCE: Cameroon with a chance to get the second goal but the player heads the ball over the bar. Ghana left off the hook.
Referee brings the game to an end.
It’s Cameroon 1-1 Ghana
Thanks for joining us