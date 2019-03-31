Re-Live: Hearts 1-0 Dreams- Ghana FA Special Cup

Ghanasoccernet brings to you live updates as the Ghana FA Special Competition kicks off across the various centers.

After several months of football inactivity following the suspension of domestic football in the wake of the Anas exposé on corruption in Ghana football last year, local football bounces back this weekend as the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Special Competition kicks off.

The competition will involve both Premier League teams and teams from the lower division.

The participating teams have been housed into Zone A and Zone with the clubs from the Northern sector of the country group into Zone A and those at the Southern sector in Zone B.

Week 1 games underway

Asante Kotoko - Aduana Stars

Ashantigold - Eleven Wonders

Brekum Chelsea - Medeama SC

WA All Stars - Bechem United

Accra Hearts - Oak vs Dreams Fc

Ebusua Dwarfs - Karela United

Inter Allies - Elmina Shark

WAFA - Liberty Professionals

-Goal ooo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as Abass Mohammed scores the first goal of the tournament for Asante Kotoko.

-It's Asante Kotoko 1-0 Aduana Stars

-Another Goal ooo at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as Emmanuel Baffour puts Karela in the lead through the spot.

-It's Dwarfs 0-1 Karela

-AshantiGold are up by a goal kind courtesy Shafiu Mumuni against Eleven Wonders.

Follow the Live-play by play as Hearts of Oak takes on Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium

It's Hearts 0-0 Dreams

31'- A foul to Hearts of Oak as Joseph Esso has been brought down.

32' - Free kick to the Phobians from 20 yards

33'- Christopher Bonny hits the ball wide. Goal kick to Dreams FC

35'- It's Hearts 0-0 Dreams FC

36'- Chance for Hearts, what a save from Isaac Amoako as he parries the ball wide. Corner kick to Hearts.

Ball effected but Amoako spills it.

38'- Referee whistles for foul against Hearts

39'- Dreams on the attack but referee whistles for offside

40'- It's Hearts 0-0 Dreams

41'- Ball intercepted by Esso, Hearts on the counter attack, a strike from Kofi Kordzi but Isaac Amoako produces a good save

42'- A chance for Hearts but the player has been brought down, referee waves on

43'- Good display from both sides as both teams are searching for the opening goal of the game

44'- We are into injury time as referee signals for an additional one minute

45'- It's Hearts 0-0 Dreams

46'- Referee blows his whistle to end the first half here at the Accra Sports Stadium

Half time results

Hearts 0-0 Dreams

Kotoko 1-0 Aduana

WAFA 1-0 Liberty

Inter Allies 0-0 Elmina Sharks

AshGold 2-0 Eleven Wonders

Dwarfs 0-2 Karela

We'll back from the recess

46'- Esso on the run, a chance for Hearts but he misses the ball.

Offside against James Wiafe of Dreams. Hearts begin the second half with much more intent to score.

47'- Goal ooooooo Hearts have taken the lead through Kojo Obeng Junior

It's Hearts 1-0 Dreams

49'- Temporal hold up as a player from Hearts is down on the field and needs treatment

50'- Eric Gawu delievers a nice free kick but Richmond Ayi parries it over the bar. Corner kick to Dreams FC.

51'- Corner effected but has been cleared by the Hearts defense.

52'- Ball intercepted by Joseph Esso, a chance for Hearts of Oak, he losses his footing and ball goes wide. Corner kick.

53'- A chance for Hearts but ball has been cleared by Dreams FC.

55'- Dreams on the attack, they win a free kick just some few meters to the goal area of the Phobians. Free kick delivered but it hits the wall.

57'- Good run from Kojo Obenhg Junior a chance for Hearts, but ball has been intercepted

58'- Substitution for Dreams FC

60'- It's Hearts 1-0 Dreams

61'- Hearts dominating the game at this moment

62'- A chance for Hearts of Oak but the ball goes wide. What a miss

65'- It's Hearts 1-0 Dreams

67'- A chance for Dreams Fc as Eric Gawu sends in a cross by Addai fails to convert it and hits the ball wide

75'- Joseph Esso fails to make it 2-0 for Hearts as his chance has been saved by Isaac Amoako

79'- Richmond Ayi is down on the field. Game is temporarily on hold.

90'- We are into three minutes of additional time.

Referee whistles to bring the game to a close.

It's Hearts 1-0 Dreams

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom