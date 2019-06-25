Live Updates- Ghana 1-1 Benin (2019 AFCON)

Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F game between Ghana and at Benin at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

Below is the starting line up for both teams

02'- GOAL OOOO Mikael Pote puts the Squirrels in the lead after a defensive blunder

It's Ghana 0-1 Benin

04'- Benin mounting a lot of pressure on the Black Stars at this moment

06'- Christian Astu has been fouled and referee whistles for a foul

09'- Andre Ayew gets the equalizer for Ghana after a sub-strike to the lower corner of the post

It's Ghana 1-1 Benin

17'- The Black Stars have taken control of the game after equalizing

20'- The Stars have been left off the hook as Benin came close in scoring the second goal

21’- Temporal hold up as Ghana goalkeeper Ofori is on the ground receiving treatment

22’- Corner kick to Benin, ball has been effected but finds no one. Referee whistles for a foul in favor of Ghana

23’- long diagonal pass from Wakasu as he searches for Yiadom but he fails to grab it. Goal kick

25’- Thomas Agyapong seems to be injured and Ghana is likely to make the first substitution of the game

27’- Ghana in possession of the ball at this moment, they passing the ball beautifully among themselves. Nice pass to Andre Ayew but he fails to control it. Goal kick to Benin

29’- Wakaso with a long ball as he searches for Jordan but has been headed out

30’- Ghana going to make the first substitution of the game with Thomas Agyepong likely to come off

32’- Benin are holding a high line in defense as the stars find it difficult to penetrate

33’- Ghana pushing forward at this moment, Atsu with ball tries to dribble his marker, he finds Partey who tries to outwit the defender but ball has been intercepted.

34’- Corner kick to Benin,

substitution- Thomas Agyepong- OUT

Samuel Owusu-IN

35’- Corner kick effected Chance for Benin but referee whistles for a foul

36’- John Boye booked for a silly foul. First yellow card of the game

37’- Corner kick to Benin, ball effected, cleared

38’- Samuel Owusu with his first strike of the game but goes wayward