LIVE Updates: Cameroon vs Ghana (2019 AFCON)

The Black Stars of Ghana will be in search for their first win at the 2019 AFCON against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon when both teams clash on June 29 at the Ismailia Sports Stadium in Group F.

Ghana has not beaten Cameroon in any AFCON tournament since its inception.

In recent times the Black Stars lost to the Indomitable Lions in the 2008 AFCON which was hosted in Ghana.

Cameroon defeated Ghana by a lone goal in that semi-final game which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The last meeting was at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon where both sides faced off in the semi-finals.

Cameroon emerged as winners of that tie by 2-0 and went on to win their fifth AFCON title after defeating Egypt in the finals.

The Black Stars will have to break this jinx and record their first win of the competition to enhance their chances of qualifying out of the group.

Ghana drew their first game against Benin while the defending champions Cameroon defeated Guinea-Bissau by 2-0.

The Black Stars will be seeking for revenge after that painful exit in the 2017 tournament at the hands of Cameroon.

Speaking ahead of the game against Cameroon on Saturday, Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah said the game against Benin was a good game and he still has faith in his players heading into the next game “It was a good game”.

“We didn’t concentrate in the first half. In the second half, it was hard to play with 10 players. A draw is reasonable.

“I didn’t lose hope in my team. Wait for us in the next game.”, he said.

Referees for the Game

Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa will handle Ghana's second group F match against Cameroon at the Ismailia Stadium.

The 38-year old will be assisted by Mohammed Abdullah Ibrahim from Sudan and Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot from Kenya.

The fourth official for the match is Mustapha Ghorbal from Algeria with Manuel Irenio Lopes Nascimento from Guinea Bissau as the match commissioner.

Join us at 17:00 GMT for the live updates

Below is the Starting Line Up for both teams

Both teams have arrived at the Ismailia Sports Stadium

