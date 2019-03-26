FT: Ghana 3-1 Mauritania- International friendly

Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the International friendly between Ghana and Mauritania at at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars defeated Kenya on Saturday to emerge winners of Group F in the AFCON qualifiers.

As preparations for the AFCON begins Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah says he will use this game to assess his players as he ponders on his final squad for the tournament.

Mauritania have qualified for the AFCON and will use this game to test their readiness for the tournament against one of the best teams on the continent.

Below is the starting line for both teams

Ghana starting XI: Lawrence Ati, Thomas Partey, Amos Frimpong, Lumor Agbenyenu, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Alhassan Wakaso, Alfred Duncan, Ernest Asante, Jeffrey Schlupp and Kwesi Appiah

Mauritania starting XI: Diaw Narmoi, Diaw El Mostapha, N'diaye Bakary, Yaly Mohammed Dellah, Abeid Aly, Abdoul Kader, Guidileye Dialo, Coulibaly Ibrahima, El ID El Hacen, Anne Souleymane and Khalil Moulaye Ahmed

Game is about to begin here at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Referee blows his whistle to begin the game

01:Emmanuel Asante has been fouled and a free kick to Ghana

02: Penalty awarded to Ghana after Kwesi Appiah was fouled in the box.

03: Goal ooooo for Ghana as Kwesi Appiah scores from the spot.

It's Ghana 1-0 Mauritania

04: Partey has been fouled but referee waves on

05: Throw in to Mauritania

06: Kwesi Appiah gives a through pass to Asante but ball goes wide. Mauritania warming themselves into the game now

07: Mauritania possessing the ball beautifully but they lose it to the Ghana goal keeper.

08: Amos Frimpong sends a back pass to Nicholas Opoku, Ghana passing the ball in their own half

09: Referee whistles for offside against Ghana, ball has been effected to the far right but Mauritania player failed to keep the ball inside. Throw in to Ghana

10: It's Ghana 1-0 Mauritania

11. Alhassan Wakaso receives the first yellow card of the game. Game on temporal hold up as a Mauritania player is receiving treatment on the field

12. Free kick to Mauritania, just some few meters into the goal area of Ghana. Poor kick as the ball goes wide.

13: Mauritania player down hoping to win a foul but referee waves on

14: Lumor sends in a cross but nobody to connect it

15: Offside against Kwesi Appiah

16: Mauritania controlling the ball in the middle as they posses the ball beautifully. A dangerous back pass from Lumor to Ati but the has been cleared.

17: Mauritania dominating play at this moment as they string their passes nicely.

18: A nice run on the flangs by Mauritania but Aidoo shields the ball and is a goal kick. Referee shows Ati-Zigi a yellow card for time wasting.

19. A nice through pass from Aidoo to Kwesi Appiah but the goal scorer miss the ball to the goal keeper.

20. It's Ghana 1-0 Mauritania

21: Mauritania controlling possession in this half as they push for the equalizer

22: Ghana unable to string two or three passes without losing possesion

23. Amos Frimpong on the run but falls to the ground hoping for a foul but referee waves on.

24. Ghana on the move, a pass from Duncan to Lumor, he sends a cross into the box. Poor cross from the Gotzepe defender

25: Water break

26: A chance for Ghana but ball has been cleared by the defence

27: The Black Stars warming themselves back into the game. Alhassan losses the ball in the middle. Mauritania on the break

28: Nicholas Opoku saves the situation for Ghana. Sends long pass to Kwesi Appiah. Referee whistles for offside

29: Goal kick to Mauritania

30: It's Ghana 1-0 Mauritania

31: A chance for Ghana but Diaw Namori comes out to save the situation. Mauritania player is down on the pitch. Temporal hold up.

33: A chance for Mauritania but the situation has been saved by Joseph Aidoo

34: Corner kick to Mauritania,ball has been effected and cleared by Nicholas Opoku. Another corner to the away team. Ball effect but this time finds no one in the box.

35: Nice run by Emmanuel Asante, he sends a cross into the box hoping to find Kwesi Appiah but ball has been cleared. Corner kick to Ghana.

36: Corner effected, a chance for Ghana by Nicholas Opoku heads it wide

37: Ghana wins a throw in.

38'-Mauritania in possession of the ball as they play with alot of confidence

39'- Thomas Partey in control of the ball, sends a pass to Emmanuel Asante. He losses the ball to the Mauritanians

40'-A chance for Ghana as Asante chases the ball, the Mauritania goal keeper comes out to save the situation.

Diaw Narmoi clears the ball but referee whistle for a foul. Yellow card to the goal keeper.

43'-Poor cross from Lumor into the box

44'- Partey missed a glorious chance to put Ghana in the lead as he tried to chip the ball over the goalkeeper

45'- It's Ghana 1-0 Mauritania

We are into injury time

A nice pass to Emmanuel Asante from Amos Frimpong, a Chance for Ghana but Asante squanders it

Referee brings the first half to an end

It's Ghana 1-0 Mauritani

Second half begins

46'- A nice run from Amos Frimpong, sends the ball to Thomas Partey

47'- Goal ooo for Mauritania as Ba Adama get the equalizer for Mauritania through a free kick

50: It's Ghana 1-1 Mauritania

51: A chance for Ghana but the ball has been saved

52: Pressure on Mauritania as the Black Stars push for the second goal

54: Throw in to Ghana

55: Beautiful game from both sides. A chance for Mauritania. Amos Frimpong heads the ball out

56: Atsu wins a corner kick for Ghana.

58'- Foul awarded to Ghana. It's a free kick

Subtitution

IN- Jordan Ayew

OUT- Jeffrey Schlupp

59: A chance for Ghana, Ekuban heads the ball but the Mauritania goalkeeper produces a wonderful save.

Substitution.

IN- Mubarak Wakaso

OUT- Alhassan Wakaso

60'- Chance for Mauritania but ball goes wide.

62'- Offside against Jordan Ayew

Substitution for Mauritania

64'- Chance for Ghana. What a miss by Thomas Partey.

65'- It's Ghana 1-1 Mauritania

66'- Foul on Wakaso ball effected quickly.

67'- Ghana giving away the ball in the middle. Mauritania playing with a lot of confidence

68'- A chance for Mauritania but ball goes over the bar. Mauritania wins a throw

70'- Goal ooooo Caleb Ekuban makes it 2-0 for the Black Stars

It's Ghana 2-1 Mauritania

71'- Goal ooooo for Ghana Thomas Partey scores assisted by Caleb Ekuban.

73'- The Black Stars dominating play at this moment.

74'- Throw in for Ghana

75'- Mauritania awarded a foul just some few meters to the Ghana goal area

76'- Substitution for Mauritania

Ball effected in to the box. A chance for Mauritania. Ball goes wide.

77' Offside against Ghana.

79'- A chance for Ghana but referee whistles for a foul against Atsu.

80'- It's Ghana 3-1 Mauritania

81'- Free kick to Mauritania. Ball effected into the Ghana goal area. Joseph Aidoo heads the ball wide.

83'- Offside against Caleb Ekuban

84'- A chance for Ghana but the Mauritania goalkeeper produces a good save.

85'- Christian Atsu walks out of the pitch, seems he is injured

88'- Chance for Ghana, Jordan Ayew sends in a poor cross.

90'- It's Ghana 3-1 Mauritania

Mauritania hoping to get an equalizer as Ghana is down by a man.

Temporal hold up as a Mauritania player is down on the field.

Referee whistles and brings the game to an end.

FT: It's Ghana 3-1 Mauritania.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom.