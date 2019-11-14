LIVE UPDATES: Ghana 0-0 South Africa (2021 AFCON Qualifier)

Follow the Live-play-by-play on GHANAsoccernet.com as the Black Stars of Ghana take on Bafana Bafana of South at the Cape Coast Stadium in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will be searching for his first ever win over South Africa in all competitions when the Black Stars face off with the Bafana Bafana in the first game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Kwesi Appiah as head coach of the team has never won a game against the South Africans in any competition.

Ghana drew against South Africa on October 11, 2016 in an international friendly which ended 1-1.

The second game played on June 15, 2019 in the United Arab Emirates also a friendly game ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations ended 0-0.

The last time the Black Stars defeated South Africa in a game was at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon when the Stars won 2-1 in a group stage game.

The game on Thursday, presents an opportunity for Kwesi Appiah to break the jinx and record his first win over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Meanwhile, South Africa coach, Molefi Ntseki in an interview disclosed that he has a fair idea of the Ghana team as well as the coaching tactics of Kwesi Appiah and is confident his side can cause an upset here in Ghana.

"I think our group is a difficult one but at the same time, we are giving ourselves an opportunity," he said.

"We will do proper profiling of Ghana and Sudan before we look into who the players are we want to bring in and which system we are going to deploy against those two opponents.

"We know that Ghana are more like us in the sense that they are in a building phase.

"They have not been doing well as a national team but Ghana is a football country and we know that they can always be very strong and give you a good game”, he added.

Below is the starting line up for both teams

Ghana black stars starting 11 to face south Africa 1Richard ofori 2Andy Yiadom 3Gideon MENSAH 4 Joseph Aidoo 5 Kasim Nuhu 6Alfred Duncan 7 Iddrisu Baba 8 Thomas Partey 9 Jordan Ayew 10 Andre Ayew 11 Emmanuel Boateng

South Africa starting XI

Algerian Officials will be in charge of tonight’s game between Ghana vs South Africa

Mustafa Chorbal

Bouabdallah Omari

Mokrane Gourari

Abde Razzek Arab

Warm-up

Both sides are done with the warm up and have entered into the dressing room

Game is about to begin at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as the players come out of the tunnel with the CAF anthem being played.

Players exchange pleasantries.

Game about to begin

Referee whistles for the commencement of the game

01’ Ghana with the first move as a pass from Thomas Partey goes wide for a goal kick

02’- Andre Ayew is down on the pitch seems to have been fouled

05’ We have done five minutes with no incursions from both sides

Its Ghana 0-0 South Africa

Ghana awarded a free kick as Emmanuel Boateng has been fouled

06’ Nice cross from Partey into the box, Emmanuel Boateng comes up with a header, but ball has been blocked and cleared for a corner kick

07’ Ghana dominating play at the moment

08’ Kassim Nuhu sends a through pass to Duncan what a poor cross from the Sassuolo midfielder. Ball goes wide for goalkick

09’ Jordan Ayew fouled, referee whistles for a free kick. Ball effected, Jordan tries to flick it pass the goalkeeper, ball saved

10’ It’s Ghana 0-0 South Africa

11’ South Africa win a corner kick. Ball effected, Chance but the player fails to direct the ball into the net

12’- Duncan sends in a cross, he finds Boateng. Can this be a goal, his effort hits the defender and goes for a corner kick

13’ Referee whistles for offside against Ghana

14’ Gideon Mensah controls the ball with his hand, referee whistles for a foul. Free kick to South Africa.

Goal scoring opportunity if they can utilize it

15’ What a miss by Furman as he blasts the ball wide inside the six yard box. Ghana left off the hook.

17’ South Africa on the break, Percy on the ball but it has been intercepted by Nuhu Adams