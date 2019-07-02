Re- LIVE: Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana (2019 AFCON)

Re- LIVE Play-by-Play between Guinea-Bissau and Ghana in the final Group F game at the Suez Sports Stadium on GHANAsoccernet.com

The Black Stars will be searching for their first win against Guinea-Bissau in the tournament as both clash in the final group game today.

Ghana drew against Benin 2-2 in the first game after playing with 10-men, while Guinea-Bissau lost to defending champions Cameroon in the first game.

Guinea-Bissau held Benin to a draw in their second game on Saturday and will be seeking to upset the Black Stars and book a the next round if they are able to pick a win.

The Black Stars on the other hand will need a win or draw to book a place in the round of 16.

?s=12

Experienced Gabonese center referee Eric Oyogo Castanets has been appointed by the organizing committee of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to handle the crucial match between Ghana and the Guinea Bissau.

Below is the starting line ups for both teams

?s=12

Guinea Bissau 🇬🇼 lineup:

Jonas Mendes (GK) Nanu Chipela Gomes Marcelo Djalo Juary Soares Mamadu Candé (C) Bura Norgueira Soriano Mané Mamadu Tunkara Pele Mama Samba Baldé Joseph Mendes Piqueti Djassi

Ghana 🇬🇭 Line up

1. Richard Ofori 2. Andy Yiadom 3. Baba Rahman 4. Joseph Aidoo 5. John Boye 6. Mubarak Wakaso 7. Samuel Owusu 8. Thomas Partey 9. Jordan Ayew 10. Andre Dede Ayew (C) 11. Kwabena Owusu

Both teams have arrived on the pitch with the national teams to be played.

The players are exchanging pleasantries

Referee Eric Oyogo Castanets blow his whistle for the game to begin

Game underway here at the Suez Sports Stadium

01’- Game underway with Guinea passing the ball

Yiadom sends a long ball in search of Jordan Ayew but ball goes over for a goal kick

02’- First Corner kick of the game goes to Ghana. Ball effected by Jordan Ayew but has been cleared by the Guinea Bissau defenders

03’- Chance for Ghana as Samuel Owusu goes on the break, he sends a pass to Jordan Ayew but ball intercepted and cleared. Throw in

04’- Mama Blade is down on the pitch after colliding with Richard Ofori. Game on hold

05’- It’s Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Ghana

06’- Yiadom losses possession, GNB on the attack, Wakasu with an interception, throw in

Wakasu has been fouled right after the thrown in

07’- Brillinat interception by Wakaso has he prevents Piquite from sending a through pass

08’- Ghana dominating play at this moment. Wakaso with a long ball into the box goes wide. Goal kick

09’- Baba Rahman down after a challenge. Referee whistles for a foul

10’- It’s Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Ghana

11’- Beautiful play between Rahman and Kwabena Owusu but referee whistles for offside

12’- Wakaso sends another poor cross goes wide, throw in

13’- Mama Blade with a cross into the box goes wide. Goal kick

Partey losses possession this dangerous for Ghana, Aidoo with a challenge, attack cut short

16’-Baba Rahman with a strike but has been blocked

17’- Piquite with a strike it comes off the post. Ghana left off the hook

18’- Ghana on the attack, Owusu has been brought down but referee whistles for play on.

19’- Samuel Owusu with a some tricky, but his shoot is weak and cannot cause any trouble

20’- It’s Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Ghana

21’- A challenge on Wakaso and referee whistles for a foul

22’- Joseph Aidoo booked. Receives first yellow card of the game

23’- Free kick to GNB, ball effected has been headed out by Andre Ayew. Ghana on the break but ball goes out for throw in

24’- Another free kick to GNB, sends the ball deep. Goal kick to Ghana

25’- Andre Ayew wins a free kick for Ghana

26’- Wakaso with a long throw into the box. Andy Yiadom commits a foul.

29’- Yiadom fails to control a long pass ball goes out for a throw in.

30’- Samuel Owusu with a crosss to Jordan Ayew, but he fails to connect the ball

31’- Rahman sends in a cross ball has been headed out

34’- What a poor cross from Rahman

35’- Jordan Ayew’s effort hits the woodwork. Andre with the rebound but it’s the GNB defender.

37’- GNB with a corner, goal kick to Ghana

39’- Partey sends in a long ball in search of Owusu but ball goes off the line

40’- A dangerous ball into the Ghana goal area, but it goes over the line for goal kick

42’- Chance for Ghana, oh no Kwabena Owusu heads the ball wide

44’- Partey with a strike, ball has been pushed out by the GNB goal keeper m

45’- We doing one minute of additional time

Ghana with a lot of pressure at the moment

Referee whistles for the end of the first half

We are back for the second half

Ghana gets the second half underway

46’- Jordan Ayew scores

Guinea Bissau 0-1 Ghana

?s=12

47’- Samuel Owusu on the run, he goes to ground in search for a penalty. Referee whistles for play on

48’- Jordan with another chance, he has been brought down but referee ignores

51’- Could this be the equalizer for GNB, but the ball hits the woodwork. Ghana left off the hook

54’- Partey with a strike but Mendez saves it

55’- It’s Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Ghana

57’- GNB in control of possession

58’- Jordan Ayew wins a Corner kick for Ghana

59’- Jordan passes ball to Rahman who tries to send in a cross but has been blocked.

Another Corner kick, ball effected, Oh no John Boye fails to make it out

60’- It’s Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Ghana

61’- Wakaso with a nice cross into the box, Ayew connects but ball goes wide. Goal kick

62’- Ayew fouls Piquite. Free kick to Guinea-Bissau

63’- Ofori produces a good save to prevent the ball from entering the net from a free kick

64’- Corner kick effected and it hits the crossbar, Ghana on the counter attack, Jordan on the ball but he has been fouled.

Ghana with a substitution, Afriyie Acquah comes in for Kwabena Owusu

67’- Chance for Ghana, but referee whistles for offside

69’- Jordan Ayew on the break, plays a one- two pass with Partey but he fails to pick the final third

70’- It’s Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Ghana

72’- Goal oooooo Partey scores for Ghana

It’s Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana

?s=12

74’- Stars dominating the game at this moment

75’- Stars looking more composed after the second goal.

76’- Partey with another chance to sends a pass to Andre Ayew but he fails to pick it up

77’- A nice pass to Baba Rahman who surges forward can this be the third goal for Ghana.

78’- Jordan Ayew hits the woodwork again. GNB left off the hook

79’- Another Chance for Ghana, Samuel Owusu on the break, he shoots but ball has been blocked

80’- It’s Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana

82’- Substitution for Ghana as Thomas Partey comes off for Caleb Ekuban

82’- The Black Stars possessing the ball and passing it among themselves beautifully

85’- Samuel Owusu hits a belter but it goes off the bar, goal kick

86’- Substitution as Kwadwo Asamoah comes in for Samuel Owusu who has had a decent game

88’- Nanu sends in a cross it goes wide, goal kick to Ghana

We are doing four minutes of additional time

90- A chance for Ghana can Jordan Ayew make it count, good interception from the GNB defender. Ball has been cleared.

94’- GNB with a free kick probably the last kick of the game.

Referee whistles to bring the game to an end..

?s=12

?s=12

It’s Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana

Thanks for staying us.

Goodbye for now