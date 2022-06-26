Live Updates: Hearts of Oak 2-1 Bechem United ( MTN FA Cup final)

Hearts of Oak will battle it out in the MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Phobians will go into the game with all seriousness, knowing that a win in the much-anticipated clash will secure them a slot in Africa.

The winner of this year’s FA Cup title will be representing Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Samuel Boadu and his charges will hope to win the trophy to compensate their fans after enduring a difficult 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The rainbow boys were unable to make the top four at the end of the season after losing their last four games of the season.

Hearts of Oak will go into the game as defending champions having won the trophy in the 2020/21 season over Ashantigold. The club is yearning for their 12th FA Cup title.

Meanwhile, Bechem United will be seeking to win their second FA cup after beating Okwahu United in 2016 final at the cape coast Stadium.

The Hunters has enjoyed an amazing 2021/22 campaign.

They finished third in the just ended Ghana Premier League campaign and are aiming to win the FA Cup to climax the season in style.

Kasim Ocansey Mingle and his charges Bechem eliminated Aduana stars in the semifinals after inflicting a 2-0 win over the fire boys’ whiles Hearts of Oak defeated Dreams FC 3-2 at the Accra sports stadium to reach the final.

Starting line ups

Bechem United

Hearts of Oak

Game underway

2'Augustine Okrah nearly scores in the opening minutes after capitalizing on an error from goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

He recovers to clear off his line for a goal kick

5' CHANCE; Daniel Afriyie Barnie misses the post by a whisker as he tries to find the corner of the post

7' Richmond Ayi comes up with a brilliant save to deny Paul Arthur's strike

Hearts of Oak under pressure

16' Daniel Afriyie Barnie has been brought down in the box but referee ignores calls for a penalty

It seems to be a good tackle from the Bechem United defender

20' It's Hearts of Oak 0-0 Bechem United

30' Hearts of Oak 0-0 Bechem United

44' Emmanuel Avornyo breaks the deadlock for Bechem United

45'It's Hearts of Oak 0-1 Bechem United

Goal ooooo Caleb Amankwah with the equalizer for Hearts of Oak

@CalebAmankwah2 with a spectacular strike to get the equalizer for Hearts of Oak HT: Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United#MTNFACup #MTNFACupFinal pic.twitter.com/X7YDt1DGSF — Herbert Boakye Yiadom (@herbertgh) June 26, 2022

He scores a spectacular goal for The Phobians

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United

Second half underway

61'Goal ooooo Daniel Afriyie Barnie puts the Phobians in the lead with a world class strike

It's Hearts of Oak 2-1 Bechem United

Augustine Okrah has been sent off after headbutting the assistant referee

Bechem United reduced to 10-men

85' It's Hearts of Oak 2-1 Bechem United